Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls across MN

Skip to main content
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota

Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota

The calls affected 16 school districts in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Brady Stejskal/Facebook

The calls affected 16 school districts in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday.

One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School.

"What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and have them answer to a jury of their peers in a court of law," Norton said in a Twitter thread Wednesday night.

She added that if anyone knows who is responsible for the calls to "speak up quickly so that it can be stopped."

The cities where the calls were made include:

  • Minneapolis
  • St. Paul
  • Rosemount
  • Rochester
  • Mankato
  • Austin
  • St. Cloud
  • New Ulm
  • Fairmont
  • Alexandria
  • Fergus Falls
  • Brainerd
  • Grand Rapids
  • International Falls
  • Bemidji
  • Cloquet

"My heart goes out to those struggling with trauma — at the same time heave a sigh of relief there was no shooter today, no death of a precious child or beloved teacher or community member," Norton said. "Thank God. But please, this ugly culture of hate and violence must stop."

The mayor expressed her thanks towards law enforcement acting quickly across the state Wednesday in response to these reports.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a press conference Wednesday that investigators believe the call made regarding Lourdes High School was voiced by a real person using an internet-based phone number.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated it was aware of the multiple swatting incidents on Wednesday. The agency believed it relates to a nationwide trend happening across multiple states.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said the investigation suggests that one person is responsible for all the calls made on Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz, who is a former teacher and football coach at Mankato West High School, spoke with some of the teachers and recognized the trauma the staff and students went through this week. The high school was one of the institutions targeted for a swatting call on Wednesday.

"My 15-year-old who is here [enrolled] in the St. Paul Public Schools District was receiving real-time videos of his friends in closets in Mankato West [High School], in the very same classrooms I taught in," Walz said.

He also noted how the day prior, the school had an incident happen where someone died by suicide in the school's parking lot.

"The whole issue surrounding guns, public safety and mental health and caring communities and a caring state is at the heart of all of this," the governor added, extending thanks to school personnel and law enforcement for their actions Wednesday.

Next Up

image
Minnesota Life

Nightmare traffic near Ren Fest causes headache for businesses

The festival runs through Oct. 2.

DPS John Harrington
MN News

Increased state police presence in Twin Cities to stay till year's end

Topics included HEAT patrols, violent crime, fentanyl and street racing.

image
MN Food & Drink

Vegan East sign goes up at former QC Pizza spot in Minneapolis

Vegan baked goods appear to be on the horizon in the Southside.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 20

The amount of COVID detected in wastewater jumped, as did hospitalizations.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 11.11.14 AM
MN News

Police: Armed trio broke into Brooklyn Park apartment

The trio asked a resident if a family member was home.

image
MN Food & Drink

Marx Fusion Bistro closes after 20 years in downtown Stillwater

One of the most popular dining spots in Stillwater has ended its run.

ActivePoliceSceneRochesterSchool
MN News

Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls across MN

The calls affected 16 school districts in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-22 at 8.54.33 AM
MN News

Oakdale student hit by driver while leaving school Wednesday

The student was “awake and alert" after the crash, according to the school's principal.

for rent sign
MN News

St. Paul City Council approves changes to rent control policy

The changes provide more freedom to landlords going forward.

Target store
MN Shopping

Target to start holiday deals earlier than ever, hire 100,000 workers

The retailer is getting a jump on the holiday season in what has otherwise been a tough year.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body of Granite Falls man found 3 days after he was reported missing

Jonathen Andrew Knutson, 26, was reported missing by his family Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 9.12.44 PM
MN Food & Drink

Beloved Stillwater pirate chef Shawn Smalley dies at 45

He ran Smalley's Caribbean Barbeque and Pirate Bar for a decade.

Related

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

8 Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Almost 300 schools were recognized nationwide.

ActivePoliceSceneRochesterSchool
MN News

Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools

This is a developing story.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

People gather at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester, Minnesota on April 17, 2022.
MN News

Appeal to find arsonist who caused $2.5M damage to Rochester church

The investigation relates to a Peace United Church of Christ, which was extensively damaged by a fire last month.

police lights
MN News

Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified

The officer who shot the man has also been identified by the BCA.

coronavirus, masks, covid-19
MN News

Rochester mayor seeking support for increased mask mandate

Masks will soon be required at city facilities.

Becker Public Schools
MN News

School district sued by teachers' union over staff 'gag order'

The district has faced heightened scrutiny for months now.

LilahLongRochester
MN News

Missing Rochester girl is found safe

She had been reported missing after last being seen Monday.