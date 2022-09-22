Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls across MN

Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday.

One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School.

"What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and have them answer to a jury of their peers in a court of law," Norton said in a Twitter thread Wednesday night.

She added that if anyone knows who is responsible for the calls to "speak up quickly so that it can be stopped."

The cities where the calls were made include:

Minneapolis

St. Paul

Rosemount

Rochester

Mankato

Austin

St. Cloud

New Ulm

Fairmont

Alexandria

Fergus Falls

Brainerd

Grand Rapids

International Falls

Bemidji

Cloquet

"My heart goes out to those struggling with trauma — at the same time heave a sigh of relief there was no shooter today, no death of a precious child or beloved teacher or community member," Norton said. "Thank God. But please, this ugly culture of hate and violence must stop."

The mayor expressed her thanks towards law enforcement acting quickly across the state Wednesday in response to these reports.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a press conference Wednesday that investigators believe the call made regarding Lourdes High School was voiced by a real person using an internet-based phone number.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated it was aware of the multiple swatting incidents on Wednesday. The agency believed it relates to a nationwide trend happening across multiple states.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said the investigation suggests that one person is responsible for all the calls made on Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz, who is a former teacher and football coach at Mankato West High School, spoke with some of the teachers and recognized the trauma the staff and students went through this week. The high school was one of the institutions targeted for a swatting call on Wednesday.

"My 15-year-old who is here [enrolled] in the St. Paul Public Schools District was receiving real-time videos of his friends in closets in Mankato West [High School], in the very same classrooms I taught in," Walz said.

He also noted how the day prior, the school had an incident happen where someone died by suicide in the school's parking lot.

"The whole issue surrounding guns, public safety and mental health and caring communities and a caring state is at the heart of all of this," the governor added, extending thanks to school personnel and law enforcement for their actions Wednesday.