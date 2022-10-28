Rochester officer cleared in fatal shooting of ax-wielding man

A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man that charged toward him with an ax has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident.

The Mower County Attorney's Office reviewed the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's investigation, which concluded that officer Michael Bottcher "had no other option than the use of deadly force" against 27-year-old Joshua Clayton Hippler on July 30.

Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest after Bottcher opened fire at him during a traffic stop.

Mower County Attorney Kristen Nelsen stated multiple reasons for supporting the officer's actions, which included:

Hippler robbed a Domino's Pizza with an ax at about 11 p.m. on July 29.

After Bottcher pulled Hippler's van over, Hippler jumped out of the van swinging an ax, "advancing toward the officer."

The officer commanded Hippler to drop the weapon but he didn't comply.

Zippler was zig-zagging toward the officer, wielding the ax and yelling at Bottcher to "kill him."

Bottcher retreated backwards and gave more commands before he ultimately shot Hippler.

Other officers arrived "almost immediately" and began to provide aid to Hippler.

Body cameras captured the incident, which were reviewed by the BCA and the Mower County Attorney's Office.

“In these incredibly unfortunate situations that force officers to make split-second decisions, the officer did what he had to do and what he was trained to do for his own personal safety and the safety of the public," Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin stated.

"These situations are very stressful and taxing on the officer, the agency and the community. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. Hippler.”