Rochester officer cleared in fatal shooting of ax-wielding man

An investigation determined the man charged the officer with an ax.

Rochester Police Department, Facebook

A Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man that charged toward him with an ax has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident.

The Mower County Attorney's Office reviewed the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's investigation, which concluded that officer Michael Bottcher "had no other option than the use of deadly force" against 27-year-old Joshua Clayton Hippler on July 30.

Hippler died from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest after Bottcher opened fire at him during a traffic stop.

Mower County Attorney Kristen Nelsen stated multiple reasons for supporting the officer's actions, which included:

  • Hippler robbed a Domino's Pizza with an ax at about 11 p.m. on July 29.
  • After Bottcher pulled Hippler's van over, Hippler jumped out of the van swinging an ax, "advancing toward the officer."
  • The officer commanded Hippler to drop the weapon but he didn't comply.
  • Zippler was zig-zagging toward the officer, wielding the ax and yelling at Bottcher to "kill him."
  • Bottcher retreated backwards and gave more commands before he ultimately shot Hippler.
  • Other officers arrived "almost immediately" and began to provide aid to Hippler.

Body cameras captured the incident, which were reviewed by the BCA and the Mower County Attorney's Office.

“In these incredibly unfortunate situations that force officers to make split-second decisions, the officer did what he had to do and what he was trained to do for his own personal safety and the safety of the public," Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin stated.

"These situations are very stressful and taxing on the officer, the agency and the community. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. Hippler.”

MN News

MN News

Campaign for AG candidate Jim Schultz accused of breaking finance rules

A campaign finance board member found that Schultz's campaign broke rules by collaborating with a Super PAC on more than $800,000 in ad spend.

Shania Twain
MN Music and Radio

Shania Twain bringing new tour to Minnesota in 2023

The 57-year-old country music superstar is releasing her sixth studio album in February.

Hy-Vee
MN Shopping

Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores

Wegman's in northeastern U.S. recently scrapped its self-checkout app due to excessive shoplifting.

Lyft, Uber
MN News

Man pleads guilty to carjacking conspiracy targeting ride share drivers

William Charles Saffold also pleaded guilty to pulling a gun on an FBI agent.

Lopez Giovanni
MN News

Search for 16-year-old boy missing in Minneapolis

The teen was last seen late Wednesday night.

Target Store
MN Business

Ellison sues Target-owned Shipt over alleged misclassification of workers

The grocery delivery company is facing two lawsuits over the classification of its "Shoppers."

The Arvig location in Sauk Centre, Minn.
MN News

Ransomware attack affects 60,000 Arvig internet users in Minnesota

The company said hackers were able to cause a brief service disruption.

DemolitionofFormerPowerPlant
MN Weird

Watch: Former MN coal plant demolished in controlled implosion

Xcel Energy decided to decimate the retired plant with a cleaner energy goal in mind.

kid hospital doctor
MN Health

RSV surge strains Twin Cities hospitals

The respiratory virus is surging at unusually high levels across the nation.

JamariHneGoFundMe
MN News

Toddler allegedly killed by mother's boyfriend is identified

The 17-month-old child died from horrific injuries, with a 26-year-old man charged with murder.

Michael Phelps
MN Sports

Michael Phelps sends message to MN high school swim team

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist had a message for a small town swim team.

