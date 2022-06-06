Skip to main content
Rochester PD seek help ID'ing knife-wielding robber at Casey's General Store

Police released photos of the suspect Monday.

Rochester PD

Rochester Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a Casey's General Store on Sunday. 

According to police, the man was wielding a large knife, demanded money from a store employee and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

The suspect is described as a 5'10" Black male with a thin build wearing a face covering, red jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black Croc-type shoes. 

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. at the store at 1907 7th St. NW.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact an investigator at 508-328-2897. 

