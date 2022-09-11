Skip to main content
Rochester: Deaths of Iowa couple in their 60s were result of murder-suicide

The couple was found dead in a Rochester home last week during a welfare check.

Edward Kimmel, Flickr

Police are investigating the deaths of an Iowa couple found in a home Rochester last week as a murder-suicide.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers performed a welfare check at a home on the 500 block of 16th Street Northeast on Labor Day.

At the home, they found a couple — a 65-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man — dead.

An initial investigation has found that the woman was stabbed to death, while the man died from self-inflicted injuries.

The couple were originally from Iowa but were temporarily staying in Rochester, police say. 

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

