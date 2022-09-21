Missing Rochester girl is found safe

UPDATE: Lilah Long has been found safe.

Original story

Police in Rochester has put out an appeal to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Lilah Long was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19.

Authorities say she didn't come home after being dropped off at the Alternative Learning Center at 4 p.m. that day.

According to police, Long was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey Nike shoes and cut-up L&B jeans. She's described to be 5-feet tall and weighs 105 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the girl's whereabouts, they are asked to contact investigator Garrett Johnson at 507-328-2898 or dispatch at 507-328-6800.