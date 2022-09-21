Skip to main content
Missing Rochester girl is found safe

Missing Rochester girl is found safe

She had been reported missing after last being seen Monday.

Rochester Police Department

She had been reported missing after last being seen Monday.

UPDATE: Lilah Long has been found safe.

Original story

Police in Rochester has put out an appeal to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Lilah Long was last seen on Monday, Sept. 19.

Authorities say she didn't come home after being dropped off at the Alternative Learning Center at 4 p.m. that day.

According to police, Long was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey Nike shoes and cut-up L&B jeans. She's described to be 5-feet tall and weighs 105 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the girl's whereabouts, they are asked to contact investigator Garrett Johnson at 507-328-2898 or dispatch at 507-328-6800.

