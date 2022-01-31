Rochester police seek suspect in attempted carjacking

The Rochester Police Department is hoping someone can identify a man suspected of trying to carjack a vehicle at a local gas station.

Authorities on Monday released four photos from surveillance video of the suspect who police say tried to pull a man out of his vehicle to steal his car.

According to KIMT, the suspect grabbed the 21-year-old victim by the sweatshirt and said, "This is my car now."

The suspect didn't successfully carjack the man's vehicle but he did steal his cellphone, police said. He then fled on foot, KIMT reports.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, at a Holiday gas station at 1851 Assisi Drive NE in Rochester, police said.

The suspect was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt with the hood tied tightly around his head, photos show. The back of the sweatshirt has a large logo with white writing on it.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the police at 507-328-6800 or submit a tip anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.