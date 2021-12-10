Goodell, Vikings owners surprise Nya Sigin with Super Bowl tickets

Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Roger Goodell, Vikings owners surprise Prior Lake's Nya Sigin with Super Bowl tickets
The 14-year-old Prior Lake student was the victim of a racist video that went viral.
FOX

Nya Sigin, the 14-year-old Prior Lake student who was targeted in a racist video, was surprised with Super Bowl tickets during the Vikings-Steelers game at U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday night. 

The moment was show on the FOX television broadcast, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf giving Sigin and her family a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. 

A press release explains that the Vikings invited Sigin and her family to the game during a Zoom call that featured the team's social justice committee and Vikings players Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Alexander Mattison and assistant head coach Andre Patterson. 

Sigin was the target of video in which two female classmates spouted racial slurs, with the girls also suggesting Sigin take her own life. The video went viral, causing a stir in the community and south metro school district that ultimately led to the female student shown in the video leaving the district. 

FOX 9 had cameras rolling when Goodell and the Wilfs met Nya and her family. Goodell can be heard in the video telling Nya that "you're a brave young woman." 

During a recent school board meeting to address the issue, Sigin's brother, Luke Sigin, who is a Prior Lake graduate, expressed concern that his younger sisters have to deal with racism on a daily basis. 

"It hurt me so much knowing that my sisters have been going to school dealing with this stuff," he said. "She deals with this on a [regular] basis and yet nothing happens until a video goes viral online. That is so sad."

District Superintendent Teri Staloch said the student seen in the viral video is no longer in the district — though it's not clear whether this was the result of any enforcement action or because she left. 

"Regarding the student seen in the video. that student is no longer enrolled in Prior Lake Savage Area Schools," said Staloch. "Per data privacy laws, we cannot share any details about the district's investigation or identify actions the district has taken to address student conduct as a result of its investigation."

In addition to being invited to the game and receiving Super Bowl tickets, the family was provided custom jerseys with their names on the back.   

