Rogers High School student ID'd as victim in fatal Plymouth shooting

The boy who was fatally shot in Plymouth on Monday has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Wednesday that Yaseen Thomas Johnson, 17, of Albertville, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was found shortly before 6 p.m. in a vehicle near 9730 37th Place North in Plymouth, home to the Four Seasons Estates.

Police say that it is seeking two suspects in connection to the shooting, but they remain at large.

It has been confirmed to KARE 11 that Johnson was a student at Rogers High School, with the school providing support to staff and students following his death.