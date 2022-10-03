Skip to main content
Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury

Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be hogs on the side of the road.

A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. 

At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. 

The State Patrol said it was investigating the crash on the I-694/I-94/I-494 interchange in Woodbury, noting no one was injured in the crash. 

It's unclear if any livestock was injured or killed, but MnDOT cameras did show what appeared to be hogs roaming in the grass the side of the freeway ramp. 

"We are currently working to safely transport the livestock off of the freeway," the State Patrol said. 

