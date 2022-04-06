Skip to main content
Roseville officer shot in the face as suspect fired on cops, neighbors

Roseville officer shot in the face as suspect fired on cops, neighbors

New details have been provided by Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider.

MPR

New details have been provided by Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider.

A police officer is in stable condition after being shot in the face during a "chaotic" incident in Roseville Tuesday night in which "over an hour of gunfire" from a suspect targeted neighboring homes, police and squad vehicles. 

The suspect, a yet-to-be identified 53-year-old Roseville man who lived in the area, was hiding in a wooded area and firing rounds from a gun, which at least one witness told police was a scoped rifle. 

The suspect later died at a hospital after being shot by an officer at the scene, leaving him with a "significant injury to his groin area." It is not clear however if the shot fired by the officer was the suspect's cause of death. 

Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said officers arrived shortly after at least 15 gunshots were reported at 7:30 p.m. in the area of the 2900 block of W Owasso Blvd. Upon arrival, officers "immediately came under fire," with one Roseville officer "struck in the face by gunfire from the suspect." 

The chief said the wounded officer's partners, while still taking gunfire, "dragged" the 3-year veteran of the department to a squad and rushed him to a hospital. 

"Our thoughts are with the injured officer and his family. He has been with the Roseville Police Department for almost three years and he is a well-respected, wonderful officer with our department," said Scheider. 

As of Wednesday morning the officer was in stable condition. An update on his condition could be provided later Wednesday. 

Scheider said the suspect fired approximately 100 rounds over a three-block crime scene. Some shots blasted through windows of houses in the neighborhood, though police haven't reported any other injuries during the chaos. 

The suspect's identity will be released at a later stage. 

Scheider said the suspect has a history of "mental health-related" issues and has had "about 15 past calls for service," including "recent reports involving this individual." 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 3.47.29 PM
MN News

Capuchin monkey stolen from car outside Maplewood grocery store

An appeal has been issued for its return.

asas bakery facebook
MN Food & Drink

Bakery moves into former Sassy Spoon space in Minneapolis

The bakery is known for its bagels, loaves and bialys.

animal humane society youtube screengrab
Minnesota Life

Anonymous donor gives Animal Humane Society $1M

It'll go toward construction of a new adoption and care campus.

plymouth stolen vehicle dog april 2022
MN News

Car with puppy inside stolen from Twin Cities gas station

It happened early Tuesday at a Holiday station.

karen wells amir locke mother april 6 2022 fox 5 ny
MN News

Amir Locke's mother says she is 'disgusted' after charging decision

The officer who killed Locke will not face criminal charges in his killing.

Eric Gramentz
MN News

New Ulm police officer charged with sexually assaulting a child

The 43-year-old is being held in a neighboring jail.

mndot camera bong bridge april 6 2022
MN Weather

Duluth cancels school as 'messy' storm hits North Shore

One community reported 12 inches of snow.

US Secretary of Defense COVID vaccine flickr
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 for Wednesday, April 6

The latest in Minnesota's ongoing surveillance of COVID-19.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

House Dems propose three-year, $3.3 billion funding increase for MN schools

It dwarfs the $30 million in new school funding proposed by Senate Republicans.

Erika Scheider, Rosevill chief
MN News

Roseville officer shot in the face as suspect fired on cops, neighbors

New details have been provided by Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider.

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 10.16.17 AM
MN News

Twin Cities medical company CEO charged with $4.4M tax evasion

The Mounds View man allegedly owes more than $6 million to the IRS, including penalties.

Amir Locke no-knock warrant
MN News

Minneapolis PD now restricted from using no-knock search warrants

The new policy goes into effect Friday, April 8.

Related

police lights
MN News

Cop suffers 'serious' gunshot injury, man dies in Roseville incident

Police were called to reports of multiple shots fired, and the suspect allegedly then turned fire towards law enforcement.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Screen Shot 2022-01-24 at 3.48.57 PM
MN News

Suspect crashes into Minneapolis snow plow, fires shots at plow driver

The plow driver was pulled to the side of the road when the incident happened.

Minneapolis police shooting 1
MN News

Officer fatally shot armed man 9 seconds into search warrant, MPD says

Bodycam footage of police shooting exists and could 'potentially' be released, the interim chief said.

Meeker County Sheriff's Office
MN News

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with cop in Meeker County

The sheriff's office says the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Jiecong Cao
MN News

Man charged in sex trafficking bust at Roseville hotel

He has been charged with the promoting of prostitution.

unsplash police lights squad partial crop
MN News

Police: Man strangles father unconscious, tries to assault neighbors

The SWAT unit was called to the scene and eventually took the suspect into custody.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Man shot while driving with wife and kids in St. Paul

The man reported hearing a loud noise before his window shattered.