Roseville: 1 dead, 4 injured in teen boy's alleged attack on his family

A 17-year-old murder suspect who sparked an emergency alert before being arrested in the Twin Cities late Tuesday morning is accused of attacking his family members inside their Roseville home, killing one and injuring four others.

The Roseville Police Department said officers went to a home in the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on a report the teen had attacked family members in the home and fled on foot.

Police found one person dead at the scene and four others injured, according to Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider. Two family members with serious injuries were taken to a hospital and two others had minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds after a tipster alerted police to his whereabouts, police said. He was running without shoes and taken into custody without incident.

Scheider told reporters a firearm was not used in the attack and the victims sustained "blunt force trauma" from an unspecified weapon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

Ramsey County "deeply apologizes" for emergency alert error

Schools, universities and businesses throughout Ramsey County went into lockdown late Tuesday morning after receiving the vague emergency alert, which did not include any location details.

The shelter-in-place order that blared on cell phones in St. Paul and surrounding suburbs at 10:50 a.m. simply stated "homicide suspect at large", describing the suspect as a 17-year-old white male.

The Lino Lakes Police Department said the alerts even reached phones in their community, approximately a 20 minute drive from Roseville.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Ramsey County officials said the message was intended for mobile devices in a small section in Roseville.

"For reasons not known at this time, the Wireless Emergency Alert system pushed the message to a significantly broader area, and mobile phones across Ramsey County and nearby communities received the alert," the county stated.

A second emergency alert message sent at 11:15 a.m. specified residents should shelter in the place in the area of Larpenteur Avenue and Highway 36 and Snelling Avenue and Victoria Street.

A third message following approximately 15 minutes later lifted the shelter-in-place order and stated the suspect had been taken into custody.

"Ramsey County deeply apologizes for the confusion and disruption this morning’s alerts caused throughout the metro region," the county shared. "Ramsey County will continue to investigate this issue in the days ahead to identify the cause of the issue and prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future."