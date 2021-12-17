Police looking to ID individual in upskirt photos incident

Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Roseville police looking to ID individual in connection with upskirt photos incident
Roseville Police Department, Facebook

Authorities are trying to identify a person wanted in connection with an incident involving upskirt photos.

The Roseville Police Department said it "would like to talk with him" about an incident in the city, in which "inappropriate photos" were taken under a victim's skirt.

The police department said officers tried to connect with him on Nov. 6, but he fled before they arrived. 

"RPD has exhausted all leads and and is requesting any information related to this person," the department said on Facebook Thursday. 

Anyone who has information about the individual is asked to reach out to the  Roseville Police Department or Detective Joe Cox at 651-792-7269.

MN News

