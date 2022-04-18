Roseville police searching for road rage shooter

Roseville police have released two photos of a black Chevrolet Trax SUV with Minnesota license plates that detectives believe was involved in the April 1 road rage shooting that left one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. April 1 when a 51-year-old man driving a Jeep Comanche pulled up to a red light on southbound Rice Street between Highway 36 and County Road B when he "engaged in a verbal altercation with the driver of the black SUV," police said.

The driver of the black SUV then allegedly pointed a black handgun at the victim and fired multiple shots through the victim's truck door, striking the 51-year-old man in the right thigh and arm.

"The investigation has determined that the driver was likely the shooter," police said.

Police say the victim described the shooter as a Black man aged 25-30 with "short twists or dreadlocks." He was wearing golden glasses and a black stocking cap. There also may have been a passenger in the suspect vehicle.

Roseville Police Department

“Senseless acts of violence within our community will not be tolerated. All who live, work, and travel through our city deserve to be safe and free from reckless gun violence. We will do everything in our power to identify and the suspect," Roseville Dep. Chief Joe Adams said in a statement.

Anyone with information should call Roseville police at 651-792-7008.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.