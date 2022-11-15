Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets

A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible.

The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened sometime between Nov. 6-13. No one was inside at the time.

Two of the rounds went through the walls into the cabin, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 218-631-7600 or submit a tip CrimeStoppers.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.