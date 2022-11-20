Rural Minnesota stabbing involving 4 teenagers

Two teens were injured and two other teens were arrested following a stabbing in the southern Minnesota town of Lyle on Thursday.

According tot he Mower County Sheriff's Office, the stabbing happened on the 500 block of 4th Street in Lyle around 5:30 p.m., with the victims – a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl – taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested at the scene. The sheriff's office says both could be charged for second-degree assault.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing haven't been provided and authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 507-437-9400.

Lyle is a town of 524 people, located directly south of the Twin Cities on the Minnesota-Iowa border.