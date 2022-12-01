Rural MN town to consider ordinance allowing lawsuits against abortion providers

Skip to main content
Rural Minnesota town to consider ordinance allowing lawsuits against abortion providers

Rural Minnesota town to consider ordinance allowing lawsuits against abortion providers

Attorney General Keith Ellison said the ordinance would violate the state constitution.

Google Maps

Attorney General Keith Ellison said the ordinance would violate the state constitution.

A western Minnesota town is considering a proposed ordinance that would give its residents the option to sue abortion providers or companies that send abortion drugs by mail.

The town of Prinsburg, with a population of just over 500 people, is located near Willmar in Kandiyohi County. The town doesn't currently have an abortion clinic, with the closest located nearly three hours away in Moorhead.

The proposed ordinance was introduced to the city council by outgoing state Rep. Tim Miller (R-Prinsburg), who now works for Pro-Life Ministries. The organization defines itself as "an interdenominational Christian organization dedicated to publicly defending the sanctity of human life."

The proposal is based on a Texas law passed in 2021 that allows private citizens to sue any provider or individual that assists with an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before a majority of people even realize they are pregnant, according to Planned Parenthood.

The Associated Press reported those who are successful in a lawsuit in Texas can collect a $10,000 reward from the defendant. 

The Prinsburg proposal states plaintiffs would be able to claim "statutory damages in an amount of not less than $100,000" from the defendant, along with having costs and attorney's fees covered.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sent a letter obtained by Bring Me The News, advising Prinsburg Mayor Roger Ahrenholz the town could face a lawsuit if it goes forward and pass the ordinance. 

"Any municipal ordinance which limits the fundamental rights of pregnant Minnesotans to receive an abortion is unconstitutional," Ellison wrote, referring to the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court's ruling in Doe V. Gomez. The case found the state constitution protects both the right to have an abortion and the right to decide to have an abortion. 

"All of us as elected officials swear to uphold Minnesota’s Constitution. I know that as Minnesota’s Chief Legal Officer, I will do everything within my power to protect Minnesotans’ constitutional rights, including the right to abortion."

A special city council meeting is planned for Friday, Dec. 2, to further address the proposal.

Roe v. Wade was overturned by the United States Supreme Court on June 24. In response, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said it won't do a "damn thing" to stop them from happening in the state. Minnesota officials, such as Walz, Ellison and outgoing Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, have stated they won't have state agencies assist with investigations or criminal proceedings stemming from people coming from other states for an abortion.

Bring Me The News reached out to Miller for comment but has not yet heard back.

To read the full proposal, click here.

Next Up

PrinsburgGoogle
MN News

Rural MN town to consider ordinance allowing lawsuits against abortion providers

Attorney General Keith Ellison said the ordinance would violate the state constitution.

unnamed
MN Food & Drink

Hope Breakfast Bar owners plan new location in Eagan

The Eagan restaurant plans feature an outdoor patio.

Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 5.48.13 PM
MN News

Court approves $600K payment to protesters, restrictions on Minneapolis police

Each of the 12 protesters will receive $50,000 as a result.

PicketSignsNurseStrike
MN News

15,000 Minnesota nurses vote in favor of second strike

The vote on Wednesday needed at least two-thirds of members' support to pass.

Jason Hackett
TV, Movies and The Arts

New face joining KARE 11's 'Sunrise' morning show

Jason Hackett will be joining Alicia Lewis and Guy Brown on KARE 11's morning show.

Screen Shot 2022-11-30 at 4.04.09 PM
MN News

Armed robbery suspect sought in two south metro investigations

The incidents took place at credit unions in Savage and Apple Valley.

image
MN News

Former Twin Cities plastic surgeon charged with sex crimes

Christopher Kovanda is accused of inappropriately touching woman under the guise of providing medical care.

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 4.23.26 PM
MN News

Minnesota man accused of murder in Chicago is arrested in Alabama

A 26-year-old man from a small town on the Iowa border is accused of murdering a Greyhound bus employee.

DougKeddieShakopeeSchools
MN News

Support for Shakopee Public Schools employee diagnosed with cancer

The media specialist has been transitioned to hospice care recently.

snow
MN Weather

Big November snowstorms uncommon in MN, but snowfall is increasing

This week's 8.4 inches at MSP Airport was one of the biggest November storms in the Twin Cities since 1991.

image
MN Food & Drink

New coffee shop brings taste of the North Shore to Minnetonka

Base Camp Coffee & Provisions is now open.

MNASecondStrike
MN News

Minnesota nurses take vote on whether to hold second strike

The results will be determined Wednesday night.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 4.07.33 PM
MN News

Minneapolis bans protesters from blocking access to abortion facilities

The ordinance makes it an offense to stop people from accessing the city's only Planned Parenthood facility.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Walz, Jensen react to historic Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade

After voting to overturn Roe, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has hinted contraception and same-sex marriage protections should follow.

Screen Shot 2022-06-26 at 10.02.59 AM
MN News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

A GoFundMe set up to help the clinic make the move to Minnesota has surpassed its $500,000 goal.

flickr - gov tim walz - mn senate dfl
MN News

Overturning Roe v. Wade won't do a 'damn thing' to prevent abortions, Walz says

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday meant to protect abortion access in the state and people who come from out of state seeking one.

Tony Evers, Wisconsin governor
WI News

WI governor vows to protect anyone charged with abortion crimes

“You think it’s bad now? The four Republicans that are going after me, one of them we’re going to beat, they are going to make it worse," Evers said.

Ilhan Omar
MN News

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar arrested in Washington, D.C.

The congresswoman was at the nation's capitol to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 4.53.56 PM
MN News

Abortion-rights protestors clash with driver in downtown Duluth

Police say they've cleared the driver of any wrong-doing.