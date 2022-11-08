Skip to main content
Rush City council votes to rescind violation, allow diversity mural to stay

Rush City council votes to rescind violation, allow diversity mural to stay

Public input was a main factor in the decision.

Erin Oare/Facebook

Public input was a main factor in the decision.

A mural that celebrates diversity in Rush City will no longer be subject to violations — for now — as the city council voted to allow it following public input Monday night.

During the special meeting held Monday, council members voted 4-1 to rescind the violation letter sent to salon owners Erin and Jason Oare, citing the deficiency in the city's code previously outlined by Mayor Dan Dahlberg.

The mural, located at Hairdo or Dye Salon at 237 W. 4th St., shows six fists of different skin tones rising above flowers on the side of the business. The artwork was authorized by the Oares, and designed and painted by Pine City artist Peg Skalicky.

A zoning violation dated Oct. 26 was sent to the Oares, ordering the mural be removed by Saturday, Nov. 5. If it wasn't removed, they could've faced a misdemeanor criminal charge that potentially included a fine up to $1,000 or up to 90 days in jail.

The mural garnered massive community support. An event, "Save the Wall," was created for supporters to show up at the mural's location this past weekend prior to it being cancelled due to the city council planning a special meeting.

"We are happy with the council's decision to rescind their notice of violation. Hoping they work to revise codes and ordinances so they are clear in the future," Erin Oare told Bring Me The News on Tuesday, adding that the Oares asked for a signed statement in writing that assures the mural remains intact.

One city council member, Frank Storm, was the lone "no" vote. Bring Me The News reached out to Storm for comment on Tuesday.

The city planning commission will next look into revising the ordinance. 

Next Up

Fire
MN News

One burned in fiery explosion at New Ulm mobile home park

Two trailers are a total loss.

ambulance
MN News

Charges: Woman needed 26 staples on her head after dog attack

The dog's owner allegedly admitted one of her dogs is known to be aggressive.

Hennepin County water patrol
MN News

Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka

Officials haven't determined whether the woman's death was suspicious or not.

JackHeinrich
MN News

Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism

The suspect also had felony warrants for other charges.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Cold Spring man drowns attempting to recover boat lift cover in Sauk River

Police said the man was underwater for 15-20 minutes.

Thumbnail Version BMTN Election Night Coverage
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota election results 2022

The latest as the results roll in.

ambulance
MN News

Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota

The crash involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Man sentenced to over 6 years for sexual assault of 'helpless' victim

Mainza Malambo was convicted for two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

IE2018_LPHERO_GROUP_LAPTOP
Sponsored Story

FREE Internet: The Best Ways to Use the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program Benefit

The ACP program is making high-speed internet free to qualified individuals in Minnesota

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN News

The delay in Monday's Powerball drawing was Minnesota's fault

A winning jackpot ticket was discovered in California.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion

The suspects range in age from 16 to 24.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Scandinavian design, minimalist living inspire $1.25M Stillwater home

The natural-light filled home is inspired by Scandinavian architecture.

Related

RushCityMural
MN Business

Rush City council orders salon to remove mural celebrating diversity

The council has threatened legal action if the mural isn't painted over.

Two Harbors City Council meeting on June 20, 2022.
MN News

Scrutinized mayor asked to resign by city council, again

Swanson has already said he won't resign before a recall election takes place later this summer.

Minneapolis City Council meeting on June 16, 2022.
MN News

Council members, Frey clash over city coordinator appointee

A vote of 8-5 will keep Heather Johnston in line to serve as the city coordinator for four years.

image
MN News

Man dies in Rush City prison cell

The 26-year-old man had been incarcerated since 2013.

Screen Shot 2022-10-18 at 7.58.39 AM
MN News

'Diversity is our strength,' says U of M board chair after Sviggum comments

Another board member said the board's statement wasn't enough.

Steve Sviggum
MN News

U of M regent under fire for suggesting 'diversity' causing low enrollment in Morris

Sviggum was addressing the University of Minnesota-Morris.

FVp6RG5XwAEj56q
MN News

Interstate 35 near Rush City suffers 'major road buckle'

Pavement can buckle when it expands in extreme heat.

Becker Public Schools
MN News

Becker School Board rescinds controversial communications policy

This comes less than a week after a lawsuit was filed by a local teachers union.