Skip to main content
Saint Paul trench collapse victims are identified

Saint Paul trench collapse victims are identified

The two workers killed on the job in St. Paul have been identified by family and friends.

GoFundMe

The two workers killed on the job in St. Paul have been identified by family and friends.

The two construction workers killed in a trench collapse in St. Paul last Friday have been identified by family and friends. 

Bob Brandtjen and Jeff Jeanetta were working at an apartment construction site when a trench they were in collapsed around 3 p.m. Friday. By 4 p.m., rescue crews revealed that their efforts had become focused on recovering the victim bodies. 

The construction site is located on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard, approximately two blocks northeast of the Ford Bridge in the Highland Park community. 

Brandtjen was the sole provider for his son, who just graduated from St. Thomas Academy and is set to pursue an engineering degree at the University of Minnesota, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The GoFundMe has already raised nearly $100,000. 

A GoFundMe for Jeanetta's family has raised just over $1,500

"While in a trench, it suddenly collapsed on him and his boss," the GoFundMe on behalf of Jeanetta reads. "After 6 hours of endless searching our father was finally recovered. He is survived and surrounded by 6 kids and many grand kids. Along with lots of family and friends. He was a veteran and he was a jack of all trades and enjoyed sharing his craft with everyone. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone. He will be greatly missed."

The first victim was recovered at 9:20 p.m. more than six hours after the collapse. The second body was recovered around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. 

"Trenches are very dangerous. Anytime soil has moved it’s more prone to shift or move again. Unfortunately, victims of trench collapses usually die within minutes due to crushing injuries or asphyxia," said St. Paul Fire Dep. Chief Roy Mokosso. 

An investigation into the collapse is ongoing. 

image

Next Up

trench collapse victims
MN News

Saint Paul trench collapse victims are identified

The two workers killed on the job in St. Paul have been identified by family and friends.

storm
MN Weather

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

Heat index values will surge into the 100s across parts of Minnesota on Monday.

Minnesota River in Renville County
MN News

2 dead just miles apart on the Minnesota River in Renville County

The body of a man was caught in a log jam. Just hours later, a young man drowned.

FVp6RG5XwAEj56q
MN News

Interstate 35 near Rush City suffers 'major road buckle'

Pavement can buckle when it expands in extreme heat.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Woman fatally shot in RV in north Minneapolis is identified

Taleen Rochelle Tanna, 42, was shot in an RV on June 14 at around 10 a.m.

ambulance
MN News

Driver dead, passenger critical after overnight crash in rural MN

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, June 19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.54.27 AM
MN News

People flee from Duluth bar after accidental shooting during fight

The fight occurred at around 2 a.m. Saturday at Aces on First.

ambulance
MN News

Minnesota woman found 6 days after falling in her garage

She was found by her lawn service on June 16, and she believed she fell on June 10.

Screen Shot 2022-06-19 at 7.49.06 AM
MN Weather

Heat index Monday in the Twin Cities could hit 107

Dangerously hot conditions are expected Sunday afternoon through Monday.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Shooting near Highland Park area of St. Paul injures 3

No arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

Hennepin Avenue S.
MN News

Frey vetoes proposal for bus-only lanes on Hennepin Avenue

The City Council approved the proposal on a 8-5 majority.

Related

image
MN News

Bodies of construction workers recovered from St. Paul trench collapse

Fire officials said both bodies had been located, the second after about 12 hours of searching.

image
MN News

Recovery mission underway after trench collapse in St. Paul

Local roadways, including W. Pinehurst Ave. and Mount Curve Blvd. are closed to vehicle traffic.

Aaron Broughton
MN News

Minnesota father dies in trench collapse while building family's home

The 33-year-old leaves behind a wife and two young children.

St. Paul police squad
MN News

Victim, shooter identified in St. Paul murder-suicide

The incident happened Saturday morning on St. Paul's east side.

Anthony Skelley
MN News

17-year-old South St. Paul homicide victim is identified

The medical examiner determined that Skelley died of multiple gunshot wounds.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Victim identified, suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul shooting

A 26-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3 weekend homicide victims in Minneapolis are identified

Two men were killed in Uptown and another man was shot and killed near 41st and Portland in south Minneapolis.

suni lee
MN News

St. Paul's Suni Lee says she was a victim of anti-Asian violence

The Olympic gold medalist experienced the racist incident in October.