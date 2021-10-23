Salmonella infections linked to salami sold at Trader Joe's in Minnesota

Three Minnesotans are confirmed to have become sick after consuming a brand of salami sticks linked to salmonella infections.

The Minnesota Department of Health issued a warning Friday regarding Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks from Citterio, which were purchased at "different Trader Joe’s locations."

Three Minnesota residents have been connected to the salmonella outbreak, becoming ill between Sep. 20-29. One individual was hospitalized as a result of the illness.

All three individuals have now recovered, according to MDH.

MDH recommends consumers throw away the salami brand if they have purchased it. Other salami brands and products from Citterio are not yet known to be connected to the outbreak.

Because many individuals do not seek medical attention for salmonella, the number of infected individuals could be higher than those who have been identified, MDH predicts.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever, usually occurring between 12 and 96 hours after exposure.