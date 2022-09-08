Skip to main content
Man charged with killing Sandstone man who had over 250 BB wounds in chest

John Quitter faces second-degree murder charges in the case.

Pine County Jail

A man who brought another man shot with "hundreds" of BB pellets to a hospital has been charged with his murder.

John Thomas Quitter, 36, of Chisago City, has been charged with second-degree murder, illegal weapons possession and fleeing police in connection to a shooting that happened on Tuesday, according to court records.

The fatal shooting killed a Sandstone man. His identity and age is unknown at this time pending the notification of family.

According to the complaint:

On Tuesday, Sept. 6 at about 6 a.m., deputies with the Pine County Sheriff's Office went to Essentia Health in Sandstone after the wounded man was dropped off at the facility, where he later died. 

Over 250 BB wounds were found on the left side of the man's chest, according to the complaint. He also had an open wound on his right inner forearm, as well as a wound that was consistent with being hit with a shotgun shell wad. Investigators believed the wounds were "caused by bird shot from a shotgun."

Hospital staff told police that a man identified as Quitter had brought the man to the hospital. He allegedly claimed to staff the wounded man was involved in a "coon hunting accident."

The victim's girlfriend told police they had gone to Quitter's camper to grab some things. She said she had been involved in a relationship with Quitter "a long time ago."

While she was speaking with Quitter, the victim approached the camper yelling, and broke a window.

The woman said shortly after, she heard a gunshot outside. When she went outside, she found the victim unresponsive inside his truck. Quitter told the woman he would take him to the hospital and they left the area.

A search of Quitter's property turned up "several spent 12 gauge shells" around the yard and a pump shotgun in the woods near the camper. 

Quitter dropped the victim at the hospital, but wouldn't stay despite pleas from hospital staff, saying he had to go and get the victim's girlfriend from the woods.

Police caught up with the Dodge Ram he was driving – which belonged to the victim – at around 12:50 p.m. on Rutabaga Rd. A deputy noted how the truck was "all over the roadway and swerving from ditch to ditch." At one point, the truck went partially airborne. After the deputy activated his lights and siren, the driver of the truck refused to stop, according to the complaint.

Speeds in the pursuit reached 80 mph. It ended when authorities were able to box in the driver, who was later identified as Quitter. He was arrested after he initially refused to exit the truck.

Deputies noted that Quitter had blood on his clothes.

During questioning, Quitter denied shooting the victim but also admitted to shooting him unintentionally. 

According to court records, Quitter is ineligible to possess a firearm. He was convicted of two fifth-degree controlled substance felonies in 2018.

Quitter is currently in custody at the Pine County Jail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.

