Sartell woman, 94, killed in collision with semi-truck

The crash happened in Haven Township near St. Cloud.

The crash happened in Haven Township near St. Cloud.

A Sartell woman was killed in a crash on Highway 10 southeast of St. Cloud on Tuesday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Arlene M. Towler, 94, died after the Nissan Altima she was riding passenger in crossed eastbound traffic at the 42nd Street intersection and was stuck by a Volvo semi-truck, according to the crash report. 

Her husband, James G. Towler, 93, was driving the Nissan. Both he and the driver of the semi-truck, a 29-year-old man from Crystal, were uninjured. 

All were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Sartell woman, 94, killed in collision with semi-truck

