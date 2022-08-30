Skip to main content
Sauk Rapids man killed in farming accident

The sheriff's office said the man fell on his way down a ladder.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

A Sauk Rapids man died from a fall while working on a farm in central Minnesota Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said 76-year-old Michael Zirbes died from his injuries after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

It happened Monday just after 4 p.m. in a field near the intersection of 360th Ave. and County Road 17 in Melrose Township. 

An investigation revealed that a 45-year-old man from Melrose was operating a New Holland self-propelled Discbine in an alfalfa field when Zirbes stopped by to speak to him.

When Michael tried to get down from the Discbine, he fell about five to fix feet to the ground.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Melrose Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

