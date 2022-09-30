Sauk Rapids man pleads guilty to making, selling ghost guns

A Sauk Rapids man has pleaded guilty to manufacturing and selling "ghost guns."

The U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota says that Jay James Olson, 21, made unserialized weaponry and accessories between fall 2021 and April 2022, despite not having a license to do so.

Per a news release, Olson offered to sell ghost guns as well as a silencer, an auto sear (that allows automatic fire), and high-capacity magazines to an individual for $20,000.

The individual in question, however, was working with federal law enforcement as a confidential source.

Per the U.S. Attorney's Office: "During their conversations, Olson told the confidential source that the price for each firearm would be going up because of the federal government’s recent initiative targeting ghost guns."

On Apr. 26, at a home in Waite Park, Olson sold the confidential informant 16 ghost guns, nine high-capacity magazines, a silencer, an auto-sear, and other accessories.

Federal authorities then swooped on the house, and recovered numerous gun assembly kits and miscellaneous parts.

On May 4, a search of Olson's home in Sauk Rapids turned up manufacturing tools, more assembly kits, and a Glock gun assembly diagram.

Olson pleaded guilty this week to one count of willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license.