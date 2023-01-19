Savage couple accused of kidnapping baby arrested in Kentucky

A Savage couple accused of kidnapping their infant from a child protection-ordered safety hold have been arrested in Kentucky, according to police.

Scott County Child Protection placed in the infant in the care of a grandmother after learning the child had been taken to the emergency room with injuries Jan. 12, according to the Savage Police Department.

On Tuesday, investigators learned the infant's parents, both 28, had taken the child and left town the prior evening.

According to police, the grandmother had recently rescinded her role as the child's caregiver to the state because she did not agree to the terms of the placement.

With assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, police determined the couple's vehicle had been spotted pulling a U-Haul in St. Paul and then in Chicago during the late hours of Monday evening.

Police ultimately located the vehicle outside a home in Lexington, Kentucky and, after six hours of negotiations, arrested the couple wanted in connection with kidnapping.

"The kidnapping victim, a 7-week-old infant, was safely removed from the home and treated by emergency personnel as a precaution before being placed into protective custody," police stated in a release.