School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo

Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.

First responders arrived to find two students on the embankment, while five other students and the driver were still inside the bus.

The driver and two students were taken by ambulance to local hospitals and one student was airlifted to another hospital. None of the students or driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.