Skip to main content
School bus driver sentenced to more than 3 years in fatal hit-and-run

School bus driver sentenced to more than 3 years in fatal hit-and-run

"He simply fled the scene and left her to die," prosecutors said in court documents.

Unsplash

"He simply fled the scene and left her to die," prosecutors said in court documents.

A school bus driver who fatally ran over a woman while students were on board and then fled the scene has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. 

Jason R. Rynders, 35, of Maple Grove, last November agreed to plead guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the fatal crash on March 16, 2020, in Brooklyn Park that killed 45-year-old Devon Doherty. 

The veteran and father of three was sentenced to 41 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud on Monday, Jan. 31. 

Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 48 months in prison. They said he shouldn't get a departure from the presumptive sentence because he didn't try to help Doherty, nor did he use any of the bus' safety features to prevent a second motorist from driving over her. 

"He simply fled the scene and left her to die," prosecutors said in court documents. 

Rynders attorneys pushed for him to just get probation.

According to court documents: 

Rynders was driving a school bus with about four to five students on board at about 6:50 a.m. near Humboldt Avenue and Meadowood Drive in Brooklyn Park on March 16, 2020, when he hit and killed Doherty. 

Rynders pulled over and got out of the bus to take a look, while at the same time another driver behind him had stopped after he had also hit Doherty.

The motorist told Rynders to call 911 but Rynders instead got back into the school bus and left. He then dropped the elementary students off at school.

Doherty died in the street. 

Rynders told investigators he heard a noise and got out to investigate, but didn't believe he'd hit anyone. Security cameras show the bus appear to "shudder or hit something" right before Rynders exits the vehicle to investigate.

Doherty was pronounced dead at the scene, with authorities saying she was struck by the front of the school, then the front axle and potentially also rear tires.

Doherty was a paralegal who loved music and going to Widespread Panic concerts around the country and she "deeply loved her fur babies," according to her obituary.

The fatal crash occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Doherty's family did not have a memorial service due to worries about the virus. Instead, her obituary encouraged people to "have a drink, enjoy a song, and dance for Devon."

Follow Bring Me The News on Twitter for the latest breaking news

Next Up

school bus
MN News

School bus driver sentenced to more than 3 years in fatal hit-and-run

"He simply fled the scene and left her to die," prosecutors said in court documents.

st. paul police bank robbery suspect
MN News

St. Paul police seek armed robbery suspect in 4 crimes at Wells Fargo bank

In two incidents, the suspect shot the victims.

Kevin Fiala, Jordan Greenway
MN Wild

Jordan Greenway signs extension with Minnesota Wild

He'll carry an annual salary of $3 million.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man in critical condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver

The victim was on foot when an SUV driver hit him.

klondike dog derby
Minnesota Life

40-mile sled dog race on Lake Minnetonka kicks off this weekend

The Klondike Dog Derby returns for its second year with a weekend of festivities.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police: Woman carjacks delivery driver at gunpoint in St. Paul

It happened in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Bloomington aerial view
MN Weather

Snow could be hard to come by in MN until at least Valentine's Day

The biggest snowfall in the Twin Cities since getting a foot on Dec. 10 is a measly 3.7 inches.

rochester carjacking suspect
MN News

Rochester police seek suspect in attempted carjacking

Investigators are hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Suspect crashed into squad cars, led police on 100 mph I-94 chase

The incident occurred early Sunday morning.

flickr mn national guard COVID test hibbing
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, January 31

Case levels remain very high in Minnesota as January comes to an end.

firefighter hose stock
MN News

1 dead in early morning fire at St. Cloud home

Officers carried out one person in a wheelchair, but couldn't get upstairs due to smoke.

Reese Tripp
MN Gophers

Minnesota Gophers receive first in-state 2023 football recruit

Reese Tripp is a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman.

Related

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

School bus driver charged in fatal hit-and-run will plead guilty

Another motorist told the driver to call 911, but he instead got on the bus and drove off, charges say.

MN News

Police looking for school bus involved in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn Park

The driver didn't stop at the scene.

prison, jail
MN News

Plymouth man sentenced to 27 years for killing man at Mpls. intersection

The two men knew each other, court documents said.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Blaine dog walker arrested

The woman was airlifted and died at the hospital.

mpd suspect 12.3.21 - 1 - CROP
MN News

On-the-run man charged with murder in fatal shooting at gas station

The suspect hasn't been arrested, and court documents say he poses a risk to public safety.

MN News

School bus driver arrested in fatal pedestrian crash in Brooklyn Park

A female victim was fatally struck Monday morning.

police lights
MN News

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Plymouth

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

MN News

Edina student struck by hit-and-run driver at bus stop

The motorist fled the scene, with police now trying to find them.