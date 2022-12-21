School bus carrying 22 children tips over in snowy Carver County

A Carver County school bus carrying 22 children tipped over in snowy conditions Wednesday afternoon.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 1:27 p.m. on 74th Street, east of County Road 32 in Camden Township.

Authorities said everyone on board avoided injury. Snowy driving conditions may have played a large role in the crash.

An early investigation suggests the snow-covered roads made it difficult for the driver to know where the edge of the road as they headed westbound on 74th Street approaching County Road 32.

The driver's side tires caught the south edge of the road and pulled the bus into a ditch, causing it to flip over onto the driver's side of the bus.

The Koch School Bus Service brought multiple buses to the scene to provide transportation to the children and driver. The sheriff's office said some parents came and picked up their kids after the accident.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.