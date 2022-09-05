Skip to main content
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp

The 30-year-old man was rescued by a student, but later died at a hospital.

An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in  Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A student who was with the group was able to rescue the teacher from the water, with deputies and paramedics arriving to provide CPR. 

The man was taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph'sa in Brainerd, where he was later pronounced dead.

Neither the victim's name nor the school he worked for is being released at this stage.

