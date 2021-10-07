School rallies behind girl battling for her life after being dragged by semi

October 7, 2021
Schoolmates pulling for Minnesota girl who is battling for her life after being dragged by semi
Publish date:

She was riding her bike in Crookston when a semi trailer went onto the sidewalk and struck her.
Author:

Credit: Family photo

A 10-year-old girl who was hit by a semi truck while riding her bike had her right leg amputated and remains in intensive car at Sanford Health in Fargo. 

Kaylee Acevedo, a fifth-grader at Crookston Public Schools, was riding her bike on a sidewalk in downtown Crookston Monday evening when a semi trailer went onto the sidewalk and struck herPolice told Valley News Live that she and her bike became trapped between the wheels and were dragged for more than a block. 

Her right leg required amputation and her left leg will require surgery to fix a broken femur, according to family members. A sign of hope came when Acevedo was able to smile and squeeze her mother's hand earlier this week. 

"Kaylee is greatly missed by all of the students at Highland School. We have great kids at Highland School and it is really tough to see a great kid go through such a tragic situation. We are all pulling for her as she battles for her life," Principal Chris Trostad told Bring Me The News. 

Donations are being raised for the Acevedo family, including through a spaghetti feed fundraiser that will take place Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Crookston. 

Donations can also be made to the family at Unity Bank in Red Lake Falls. Electronic donations should be sent via Venmo to "Rhonda-Richard-84" or via Cashapp to "$ turtleluv863." 

The State Patrol says the Mack semi was westbound on Hwy. 2 around 6:15 p.m. Monday when the driver attempted to turn north onto North Broadway. 

"The semi trailer crossed up onto the sidewalk while making the turn running over a child," Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted.

The person behind the wheel of the semi was a 73-year-old man from Mahnomen, Minnesota. 

