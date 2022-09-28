Skip to main content
Scott County attorney candidates differ on marijuana possession

Scott County attorney candidates differ on marijuana possession

Scott County is one of a few Minnesota counties where the incumbent prosecutor is facing a challenger in November.

Ron Hocevar (left) is seeking re-election to the Scott County Attorney's Office. He's facing a challenge from Allen Andersen (right). Photo courtesy of each respective candidate.

Scott County is one of a few Minnesota counties where the incumbent prosecutor is facing a challenger in November.

Voters in Scott County this fall will decide a contested race between candidates running to be the county’s top prosecutor.

The choice is between incumbent Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar and Allen Andersen, a former prosecutor in the Scott County Attorney’s Office who now works with clients facing civil matters in Hennepin County.

Among the candidates’ stark differences is their beliefs on prosecution of drug possession, specifically regarding marijuana after a period in which many states have liberalized their stances towards the drug.

Andersen has vowed to end prosecution of marijuana possession if elected, believing drug possession charges drain the office’s resources without advancing public safety.

In an interview, Andersen said he’d direct his efforts towards the creation of additional specialty courts, such as one focused on mental health, in order to help some offenders access services proven to reduce recidivism. 

In 2019, Andersen spearheaded the founding of the county’s Veterans Treatment Court, which aims to bring stability back to the lives of veterans who’ve pled guilty to a criminal offense. 

Hocevar, who won the election in 2015 and ran unopposed in 2018, has voiced opposition to marijuana legalization and said he’ll continue to enforce all the laws in existence.

“We’re sworn to uphold all the laws, not the ones we pick and choose to uphold,” he said.

While Hocevar said he supports the county’s two existing specialty courts, he doesn’t think additional speciality courts are needed in Scott County.

Both candidates value the support of law enforcement.

Anderson he believes his progressive policies are advancements to the criminal justice system that will be accepted overtime.

“I think it’s a slow change, but I’m confident that if we can get law enforcement to understand the reasoning and necessity behind these changes, I think they would be able to be onboard with it,” Andersen said.

Hocevar believes voters can feel confident in his record.

“Over the last 8 years I’ve proven that we’ve run a very efficient, tough on crime office,” Hocevar said. “I’m all for holding criminals accountable and supporting law enforcement.” 

Of Minnesota’s 87 counties, voters in only 13 will have a contested county attorney race on the ballot in 2022. In neighboring Dakota County, the contested race for the county attorney’s office is the first since 1994

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 3.36.57 PM
MN News

Scott County attorney candidates differ on marijuana possession

Scott County is one of a few Minnesota counties where the incumbent prosecutor is facing a challenger in November.

road construction
MN News

Construction worker killed in collision in downtown St. Paul

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.

Screen Shot 2022-09-23 at 10.21.38 PM
MN News

Teen charged in shooting outside of Richfield football game

Due to the age of the suspect, the case won't be made public.

Screen Shot 2020-02-06 at 9.05.08 AM
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities Summer Jam no more: popular festival brought to an end

The festival noted how the land they host camping on has recently been sold.

image
MN Travel

Expect major traffic delays on Renaissance Festival's final weekend

Scott County officials said road closures will be to blame.

FdroO0hXgAArpvn
MN News

Minnetonka 22-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-394

The crash happened around noon Tuesday.

image
MN News

Car hits deer, bursts into flames on highway in Isanti County

Witnesses helped the driver at the scene.

Voting survey vote election
MN News

Ramsey County sends out ballots with deceased candidate on it

The county said it's addressing the issue with the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Screen Shot 2022-09-28 at 12.30.28 PM
Minnesota Life

New haunted house experience coming to Inver Grove Heights

The exhibit will feature family-friendly and 18+ events.

image
MN Property

Gallery: A look at the under construction Highland Bridge development

Take a look around the development.

Wayzata High School
MN News

Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Eden Prairie has schools ranked in both the private and public categories.

unnamed
MN Music and Radio

Walker, The Current announce end of Rock the Garden festival

The Walker Art Center and Minnesota Public Radio announced the festival will retire so the organizations can dream up new events.

Related

image
MN News

Charges: Driver had just left local bar before deadly Shakopee crash

Witnesses said they were unable to help the 19-year-old Eden Prairie man who died in the crash after becoming trapped.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.40.05 AM
MN News

What's inside Scott Jensen's education plan?

Scott Jensen unveiled his 10-point education plan Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

Screen Shot 2022-06-30 at 11.18.35 AM
MN News

Felony charges filed after authorities search 'Peacebunny Cottage'

The president of the rabbit rescue non-profit faces multiple animal cruelty charges after over 40 rabbits were found dead inside the organization's barn.

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 2.00.59 PM
Minnesota Life

Cougar spotted prowling in Twin Cities neighborhood

Cougar sightings in Minnesota are extremely rare.

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.50.09 PM
MN Food & Drink

Badger Hill to relocate brewery and taproom in Shakopee

A local Mexican restaurant will also relocate to the new space.

image
Minnesota Life

Nightmare traffic near Ren Fest causes headache for businesses

The festival runs through Oct. 2.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.58.36 AM
MN News

MN anti-abortion legislator says 'no exceptions' for child rape victims

Rep. Tony Albright (R-Prior Lake) is facing backlash after stating children who've become pregnant by rape should be denied an abortion.