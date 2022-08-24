Skip to main content
Scott Jensen defends comparison of COVID-19 policies to Nazism

Scott Jensen defends comparison of COVID-19 policies to Nazism

In the wake of criticism, Jensen said he doesn't believe the comparison is insensitive.

Dr. Scott Jensen

In the wake of criticism, Jensen said he doesn't believe the comparison is insensitive.

Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen on Tuesday doubled down on his comparisons of COVID-19 public health measures to Nazism. 

In April, at an event hosted by Mask Off MN, Jensen attempted to draw comparisons between public safety measures such as mask mandates and the events preceding World War II — namely, Kristallnacht and the rise of Adolf Hitler. 

The remarks were brought to light Monday in an article published by TCJewfolk.  

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas and other organizations have long condemned such remarks and asked for political figures and others to refrain from such comparisons. 

"They insult the memory of the Holocaust’s victims and survivors and are deeply hurtful to most Jews and others whose communities were victimized," JCRC stated in July 2020.

Ethan Roberts, the organization's director of government affairs, responded to Jensen's past remarks on Monday, calling such comparisons "extremely wrong" and "damaging." 

But in a Facebook video Tuesday, Jensen – who has opposed COVID-19 measures, spread conspiracy theories about the virus and its treatments, and cast doubt on the necessity of vaccinations since the onset of the pandemic – doubled down on his belief that the events are comparable, and said he doesn't believe his remarks were insensitive. 

"I was making a comparison between the incremental change that frequently occurs and is oftentimes missed by people living through it at the time," he said. "It's oftentimes incremental change designed by government to effect sweeping societal changes — frequently, centering on compliance and control." 

Jensen then read from "First They Came", a famous post-war confessional poem by Martin Niemöller — a German pastor who initially supported Nazism but changed his views after being imprisoned in a concentration camp. 

“I think it’s a legitimate comparison," Jensen said. "It may not strike your fancy — that’s fine — but this is how I think, and you don’t get to be my thought police person." 

“I’m passionate in my support of the state of Israel, as well as the Jewish people,” he concluded. 

On Wednesday, the American Jewish Committee responded to Jensen's defense of his past remarks. 

"To equate a public health emergency with Kristallnacht, a terror spree in Germany that destroyed Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues, is not a legitimate comparison," stated Jacob Millner, the organization's Minnesota regional director. 

"We call upon Jensen to refrain from further Holocaust comparisons. Instead, he should seek to better understand the severity of the Holocaust and realize there is no comparison to the horror it inflicted on millions of innocent people." 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scott Jensen defends comparison of COVID-19 policies to Nazism

In the wake of criticism, Jensen said he doesn't believe the comparison is insensitive.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 1.38.00 PM
MN Music and Radio

Disney Princess concert at State Fair Grandstand cancelled

The Labor Day show has been called off.

meet_ac
MN Travel

American Voyages launching cruise from Minnesota to Pittsburgh

The trip is scheduled to begin in July 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 10.50.01 AM
MN Shopping

St. Paul's new Lunds & Byerlys announces opening date

The new store will also feature a taproom.

Pineapple Express from Bebe Zito
MN Food & Drink

THC ice cream now an option at Minneapolis shop

THC-related consumables are rapidly evolving in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-08-24 at 9.26.35 AM
MN Food & Drink

FireBox Deli to close original North Minneapolis location

Two Minneapolis delis will close this month.

State Patrol
MN News

Charges: Bus driver drunk while bringing 35 boys to YMCA camp

An open 1.75-liter container of Fireball whiskey was found in the driver's backpack.

301389818_442152581291999_5895610930059308694_n
MN News

Pilot, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge

The pilot said he lost power to the plane shortly after takeoff Tuesday night.

Baby found at MSP
MN News

Police locate mother of 10-month-old girl found at MSP Airport

Police say the woman found with the baby was in a crisis.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Nine charged in Minneapolis street racing crackdown

Additional charges are expected.

Screen Shot 2022-08-23 at 11.38.35 AM
MN Shopping

Milkweed Editions reopens bookstore in downtown Minneapolis

The brick-and-mortar bookstore is back in business.

Flickr - Minnesota STate Fair night 2015 - american-rugbier
MN News

Up to 60 law enforcement agencies to be at Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul and Metro Transit Police and other agencies are expected to help.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scott Jensen likened COVID-19 policies to Nazi Germany

Jensen in April likened public health measures to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Former state senator Scott Jensen endorsed by GOP for governor

Jensen beat to multiple other hopefuls for the endorsement at Saturday's convention.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN Coronavirus

GOP gov. candidate Jensen joins lawsuit to block child COVID vaccinations

The lawsuit has been filed by a group led by a woman charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Dr. Scott Jensen investigated by medical board for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

The state lawmaker went viral earlier in the pandemic due to comments he made about death certificates.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Tim Walz, Scott Jensen engage in first gubernatorial debate

The candidates debated the issues facing Minnesotans for over an hour Wednesday.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen to announce run for governor

A family physician, Jensen has made a name for himself by opposing COVID measures and suggesting the pandemic was overblown.