Skip to main content
Scott Jensen joins prominent anti-vaxxers among speakers at Alexandria event

Scott Jensen joins prominent anti-vaxxers among speakers at Alexandria event

It's the second year in a row that Jensen will speak at the event.

Scott Jensen speaking at the Global Health Freedom Conference in 2021. Source: Vimeo

It's the second year in a row that Jensen will speak at the event.

Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican candidate for Minnesota governor, is once again among the guest speakers at an event in Alexandria that features a number of prominent anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists.

Jensen is listed as a speaker at the 2022 "Global Health Freedom Summit," which says it can help attendees "legally protect yourself from forced vaccinations, mask mandates, and other forms of medical tyranny."

Joining Jensen among the speakers is Eden Prairie doctor Robert Zajac, who reprimanded by the state medical board for encouraging parents not to let their kids have the standard early childhood vaccinations.

Other speakers, as first reported by the Minnesota Reformer, include an Ohio osteopath who claimed COVID vaccines could magnetize people, a New York pediatrician who has suggested COVID vaccines impact women's menstrual cycles, and Del Bigtree, who has likened COVID vaccine mandates to the persecution of Jewish people by the Nazis, and on whose anti-vaccine podcast Jensen has appeared.

It's the second consecutive year that Jensen is appearing at the event. Last year, in his speech he touted the at-the-time unproven (and which has since been confirmed as unproven) COVID treatments ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, the use of which was pushed by prominent right-wingers and former President Donald Trump.

He also encouraged audience members to back his gubernatorial campaign, a role he described as a "part-time job" and "only 60 hours a week," that would allow him to "get a lot done" then "head back to Watertown, Minnesota" after four years.

In 2020, Jensen joined several of the same speakers – including Zajac and Bigtree – at a "Wellness My Way" event also in Alexandria, as reported by Blue Stem Prairie.

Jensen, who is the president of Catalyst Medical Clinic in Waconia, has focused a significant part of his campaign attacking Gov. Tim Walz for the COVID business and school shutdowns of 2020, but has himself spent much of the pandemic getting attention for his skepticism over the severity of COVID-19 and his links to prominent anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Jensen's campaign for comments on his involvement at the Global Health Freedom Summit.

Jensen's rise tied to skepticism over COVID

Jensen's profile within the Republican Party has grown since the onset of the pandemic, initially gaining prominence for suggesting, without evidence, that COVID-19 death numbers were being inflated in Minnesota. Early in the pandemic he likened COVID-19 – which has killed more than 13,400 Minnesotans – to the flu, and called it a "mild" respiratory virus.

Describing himself as an "outspoken skeptic" regarding COVID-19, Jensen is not vaccinated against the virus, previously stating that he would rely on the immunity he has built up from an early case of COVID. He denies being anti-vaccine, but has said he does not recommend the COVID shot to about a third of his patients. 

His running mate, Matt Birk, has also stated that he would not get the vaccine. Statistics have since shown that those vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 are significantly less likely to die from the virus compared to someone unvaccinated.

In May 2021, Jensen was briefly included in a lawsuit seeking to block vaccines for 12-15 year olds, which was filed by America's Frontline Doctors and led by Simone Gold, who was subsequently arrested during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In the event he's elected as governor, he's vowed to shake up the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, which has investigated him five times after complaints were made regarding some of the comments he's made regarding the virus.

He stirred controversy again last month when he likened the statewide face mask mandate to the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany, drawing rebuke from Democrats and Jewish organizations.

This was brought up during an appearance on Joe Soucheray's "Garage Logic" at the State Fair this week, when the conservative columnist admonished Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk for the Nazi comparison, as well as Birk for some of the comments he's made regarding abortion, suggesting that they are undermining their shot at beating Gov. Tim Walz in November.

Next Up

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Scott Jensen joins prominent anti-vaxxers among speakers at Alexandria event

It's the second year in a row that Jensen will speak at the event.

Jenni Johnson
MN News

Interior designer critical in ICU after being hit by driver on crosswalk

The 46-year-old is fighting for her life after the Monday collision.

image
MN Property

Gallery: St. Croix River home is 'modern masterpiece'

The property features over 2,000-square-feet of decking.

image
MN News

St. Paul Police: Gas station employee shot on Grand Avenue

Police believe a confrontation led to the shooting.

Death Valley
MN Weather

Is Death Valley about to break the all-time September temperature record?

How long until a place like Death Valley truly is the valley of death?

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 7.13.03 AM
MN News

Fleeing Old Navy shoplifting suspect goes wrong way on Hwy. 10

Two people were arrested.

harley-davidson-gbe6148579_1280
MN News

Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes

The county has seen the same number of serious-injury crashes so far this year as in all of 2021.

police lights
MN News

Charges: Man accused of kidnapping drove 124mph while fleeing police

A man is accused of kidnapping a woman after she got into his vehicle in downtown Minneapolis

image
MN Property

Gallery: P.J. Fleck's Lake Minnetonka vacation home hits market for $2.5M

The home overlooks Crooks Bay.

DonaldWilliamsMug
MN News

Chauvin trial witness charged with assault of ex-girlfriend outside State Fair

Donald Williams was one of the witnesses to George Floyd's murder.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.40.05 AM
MN News

What's inside Scott Jensen's education plan?

Scott Jensen unveiled his 10-point education plan Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 2.04.15 PM
MN News

Twin Cities teacher charged with past sexual abuse of two boys

The youngest victim was 10-years-old when the alleged abuse began.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scott Jensen likened COVID-19 policies to Nazi Germany

Jensen in April likened public health measures to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen to announce run for governor

A family physician, Jensen has made a name for himself by opposing COVID measures and suggesting the pandemic was overblown.

Dr Scott Jensen health freedom conference Sept 25 2021 screengrab
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen continues to tout unproven ivermectin as treatment for COVID

The gubernatorial candidate suggested skeptics "get some worms and have them creep out of your anus."

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN Coronavirus

GOP gov. candidate Jensen joins lawsuit to block child COVID vaccinations

The lawsuit has been filed by a group led by a woman charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.40.05 AM
MN News

What's inside Scott Jensen's education plan?

Scott Jensen unveiled his 10-point education plan Tuesday.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Walz, Jensen clash over 'extreme' abortion views

The two clashed over the topic on Tuesday, following the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Former state senator Scott Jensen endorsed by GOP for governor

Jensen beat to multiple other hopefuls for the endorsement at Saturday's convention.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Dr. Scott Jensen investigated by medical board for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

The state lawmaker went viral earlier in the pandemic due to comments he made about death certificates.