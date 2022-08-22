Skip to main content
Scott Jensen likened COVID-19 policies to Nazi Germany

Scott Jensen likened COVID-19 policies to Nazi Germany

Jensen in April likened public health measures to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings.

Dr. Scott Jensen

Jensen in April likened public health measures to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings.

Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen is facing criticism over comments he made earlier this year likening COVID-19 public health measures to Nazi Germany. 

Jensen's statements at an April event hosted by Mask Off MN were brought to light Monday in an article by TCJewfolk

While discussing the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jensen draws the audience to consider the events preceding World War II. 

“If you look at the 1930s, and you look at it carefully, we could see some things happening — little things that people chose to push aside. ‘It’s going to be okay,’” Jensen said. 

“And then the little things grew into something bigger. Then there was a night called Kristallnacht — the night of the breaking glass," Jensen continued, going on to reference Nazi book burnings and the rise of Adolf Hitler. 

"Well, in a way, I think that’s why you’re here today — is you sense that something’s happening, and it’s growing little by little," he said. 

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas has repeatedly condemned comparisons of the Holocaust and public health measures related to COVID-19 as "reprehensible" and "historically inaccurate." 

"They insult the memory of the Holocaust’s victims and survivors and are deeply hurtful to most Jews and others whose communities were victimized," JCRC stated in July 2020.

“Such comparisons are extremely wrong for all the reasons we’ve stated in the past,” Ethan Roberts, the organization's director of government affairs, stated regarding Jensen's remarks. “We invite Dr. Jensen to meet with the JCRC to discuss why such comparisons are so damaging.”

Jensen's campaign did not immediately respond to Bring Me The News' request for comment Monday. 

He's set to appear Tuesday at a candidate forum hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Scott Jensen likened COVID-19 policies to Nazi Germany

Jensen in April likened public health measures to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings.

Aurora and Alana
MN News

After year in witness protection, four 'Tiger King' cats arrive in MN

The big cats had been under witness protection following their rescue.

822 Thumbnail (1)
MN Weather

Atmospheric waves could bring storms to MN this week

The stronger of the two waves is expected to arrive this weekend.

police tape
MN News

Human remains found in northern MN believed to be of missing man

The Hibbing Police Department has been looking for the man since late last month.

Homeless encampment
MN News

Judge: Police can't trash belongings of homeless people during sweeps

The judge ruled that the people affected had their constitutional rights violated.

weather
MN Property

More Minnesotans report problems with insurance claims after storms

The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports that complaints regarding homeowners’ insurance have increased by 20% since 2020.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Two teens injured in shooting at North Mississippi Regional Park

Both are in a stable condition.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities

Police say the motorcyclist was traveling 'at a high speed.'

Flickr - HCMC Hennepin COunty Medical Center - Chad Davis
MN News

Woman shot near Nicollet Mall Target dies from injuries

The victim was shot on Aug. 10 by another woman, who has been arrested and charged.

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 7.51.24 PM
MN Weather

The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic

If it weren't for an estimated EF-5 tornado in 1883, the Mayo Clinic may never have been created.

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 6.02.20 PM
MN News

Building formerly home to Rudolph's Restaurant damaged in fire

Multiple people were evacuated from an add-on structure attached to the vacant restaurant after it caught fire Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-08-21 at 10.16.08 AM
MN News

Man critical after being shot during street robbery in Minneapolis

The shooting occurred Friday afternoon on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Former state senator Scott Jensen endorsed by GOP for governor

Jensen beat to multiple other hopefuls for the endorsement at Saturday's convention.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

GOP candidate Scott Jensen calls for jailing of MN Secretary of State

Jensen is running for Minnesota governor against other GOP candidates.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN Coronavirus

GOP gov. candidate Jensen joins lawsuit to block child COVID vaccinations

The lawsuit has been filed by a group led by a woman charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen to announce run for governor

A family physician, Jensen has made a name for himself by opposing COVID measures and suggesting the pandemic was overblown.

Scott Jensen
MN Coronavirus

Dr. Scott Jensen investigated by medical board for spreading COVID-19 misinformation

The state lawmaker went viral earlier in the pandemic due to comments he made about death certificates.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Tim Walz, Scott Jensen engage in first gubernatorial debate

The candidates debated the issues facing Minnesotans for over an hour Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

MN Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022

The organization endorsed Scott Jensen for Minnesota Senate in 2016.