Scott Jensen likened COVID-19 policies to Nazi Germany

Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen is facing criticism over comments he made earlier this year likening COVID-19 public health measures to Nazi Germany.

Jensen's statements at an April event hosted by Mask Off MN were brought to light Monday in an article by TCJewfolk.

While discussing the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jensen draws the audience to consider the events preceding World War II.

“If you look at the 1930s, and you look at it carefully, we could see some things happening — little things that people chose to push aside. ‘It’s going to be okay,’” Jensen said.

“And then the little things grew into something bigger. Then there was a night called Kristallnacht — the night of the breaking glass," Jensen continued, going on to reference Nazi book burnings and the rise of Adolf Hitler.

"Well, in a way, I think that’s why you’re here today — is you sense that something’s happening, and it’s growing little by little," he said.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas has repeatedly condemned comparisons of the Holocaust and public health measures related to COVID-19 as "reprehensible" and "historically inaccurate."

"They insult the memory of the Holocaust’s victims and survivors and are deeply hurtful to most Jews and others whose communities were victimized," JCRC stated in July 2020.

“Such comparisons are extremely wrong for all the reasons we’ve stated in the past,” Ethan Roberts, the organization's director of government affairs, stated regarding Jensen's remarks. “We invite Dr. Jensen to meet with the JCRC to discuss why such comparisons are so damaging.”

Jensen's campaign did not immediately respond to Bring Me The News' request for comment Monday.

He's set to appear Tuesday at a candidate forum hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition.