Scott Jensen, Matt Birk say they won't release tax returns before election

Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk say they won't release their tax returns ahead of November’s election.

In an interview with MPR News Friday, Jensen said he would wait until after the election to release his 2021 tax returns, claiming doing so beforehand could prove a distraction from other issues.

Jensen also questioned the media’s coverage of the issue, calling it “voyeuristic.”

“I’m not interested in having the media divert from the issues of inflation and crime and education in order to do this spitballing, because that’s what’s going to happen,” Jensen said in the interview.

“But before [the election] I honestly don’t think we can trust the media to stay focused on the issues.”

Jensen’s running mate, former Vikings player Matt Birk, has also dismissed the issue, calling it a “distraction,” according to Axios.

Jensen’s Democratic opponent, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, released his tax returns in April and called on other candidates to follow what has become a tradition for gubernatorial candidates in Minnesota over the past decade.

“Candidates from both parties have committed to releasing their returns in previous elections, and I am releasing mine today to maintain that commitment to transparent elections,” Walz said upon releasing his returns.

“I encourage all candidates running for governor to release their tax returns so that Minnesotans can make informed choices in this election.”

In 2018, both Walz and his Republican opponent, Jeff Johnson, released their tax returns. An independent accounting firm reviewed them and didn’t find anything of note, the Star Tribune reported at the time.

Nichole Johnson, the campaign manager for Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, criticized Jensen and Birk’s refusal to release their tax returns prior to the election.

“Scott Jensen and Matt Birk clearly have something to hide – and voters deserve to know what it is,” Johnson said in a statement.

The issue of tax returns became a major talking point during the 2016 presidential elections, with eventual winner Donald Trump refusing to release his before the election, saying they were under audit and he would release them when the audit was completed. They have still yet to be released.