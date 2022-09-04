Skip to main content
Scott Jensen, Matt Birk say they won't release tax returns before election

Scott Jensen, Matt Birk say they won't release tax returns before election

Jensen's opponent, Gov. Tim Walz, released his tax returns in April and called on other candidates to do the same.

Dr. Scott Jensen, Facebook

Jensen's opponent, Gov. Tim Walz, released his tax returns in April and called on other candidates to do the same.

Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate Matt Birk say they won't release their tax returns ahead of November’s election.

In an interview with MPR News Friday, Jensen said he would wait until after the election to release his 2021 tax returns, claiming doing so beforehand could prove a distraction from other issues.

Jensen also questioned the media’s coverage of the issue, calling it “voyeuristic.”

“I’m not interested in having the media divert from the issues of inflation and crime and education in order to do this spitballing, because that’s what’s going to happen,” Jensen said in the interview.

“But before [the election] I honestly don’t think we can trust the media to stay focused on the issues.”

Jensen’s running mate, former Vikings player Matt Birk, has also dismissed the issue, calling it a “distraction,” according to Axios

Jensen’s Democratic opponent, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, released his tax returns in April and called on other candidates to follow what has become a tradition for gubernatorial candidates in Minnesota over the past decade.

“Candidates from both parties have committed to releasing their returns in previous elections, and I am releasing mine today to maintain that commitment to transparent elections,” Walz said upon releasing his returns.

“I encourage all candidates running for governor to release their tax returns so that Minnesotans can make informed choices in this election.”

In 2018, both Walz and his Republican opponent, Jeff Johnson, released their tax returns. An independent accounting firm reviewed them and didn’t find anything of note, the Star Tribune reported at the time.

Nichole Johnson, the campaign manager for Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, criticized Jensen and Birk’s refusal to release their tax returns prior to the election.

“Scott Jensen and Matt Birk clearly have something to hide – and voters deserve to know what it is,” Johnson said in a statement. 

The issue of tax returns became a major talking point during the 2016 presidential elections, with eventual winner Donald Trump refusing to release his before the election, saying they were under audit and he would release them when the audit was completed. They have still yet to be released.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 10.43.09 PM
MN News

Scott Jensen, Matt Birk say they won't release tax returns before election

Jensen's opponent, Gov. Tim Walz, released his tax returns in April and called on other candidates to do the same.

State Fair
MN News

Minnesota State Fair closes early amid reports of incident at Midway

This is a developing story.

Minneapolis skyline
Minnesota Life

Minneapolis ranks as 2nd best city in America for Generation Z

Commercial Cafe's rankings put Minneapolis high on the list for 18-25 year olds.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 4.57.01 PM
MN Sports

Marquee game for debut of Minnesota's Sloane Martin on national broadcast

It's the first of 13 regular-season games she'll cover as part of the Saturday night game of the week.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 6.03.21 AM
MN News

Search for sacred pipe turns up remains of 'dozens' of people on UND campus

University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost says he was informed in March that the remains of dozens of people had been found on campus.

police lights
MN News

Man sentenced for raping woman he offered a ride home

Paul John Sayers, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual assault in April.

blue-and-white-sorry-we-re-closed-wooden-signage-1171386
MN Lifestyle

What's open and what's closed on Labor Day 2022

The holiday means several closures around the state, but options for shopping and transportation are still available.

ambulance
MN News

2 from Grand Forks dead after crashing into tree in MN

It happened at about 11:37 p.m. on Highway 2 near South Road in Crookston.

St Paul, Minnesota - June 2019
MN News

Police: Shots in Target parking lot may have been aimed at employees

Shots were fired just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Merwin Liquors
MN News

Quadruple shooting outside Minneapolis liquor store leaves 4 critical

Police say a fight inside the business spilled outside.

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 2.06.32 PM
MN News

Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Screen Shot 2022-09-02 at 4.41.14 PM
MN News

Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal Cass Lake camper fire

Witnesses attempted to save the man trapped inside the burning camper.

Related

matt birk and scott jensen
MN News

Jensen names former Viking Matt Birk his running mate for governor

Birk has been criticized for his conservative views.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Jensen vows medical board investigating him 'will be dealt with'

Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for the fifth time.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Former state senator Scott Jensen endorsed by GOP for governor

Jensen beat to multiple other hopefuls for the endorsement at Saturday's convention.

Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 10.40.05 AM
MN News

What's inside Scott Jensen's education plan?

Scott Jensen unveiled his 10-point education plan Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-07-20 at 6.57.53 AM
MN News

Matt Birk under spotlight for comments on abortion, women, and rape

The Republican candidate is Scott Jensen's running mate in this November's elections.

Walz and Birk
MN News

Walz campaign refutes Matt Birk claim that he owns property in SD

The Twitter claim spread further after being promoted by Matt Birk.

Matt Birk
MN News

Matt Birk slammed on 'The View' for comments on women having careers

"Well Matt, look around," said Whoopi Goldberg.

Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.
MN News

Tim Walz, Scott Jensen engage in first gubernatorial debate

The candidates debated the issues facing Minnesotans for over an hour Wednesday.