Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka

A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit.

The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't been designated as suspicious at this time, nor has an exact cause been determined.

Lisbon was reported missing from a Minneapolis women's shelter at the time of her death, according to the affidavit, which was filed to obtain data from the cell phone Lisbon had when authorities found her body.

No connection between the screams heard by a resident and the body found have been made, according to the search warrant.

Lisbon's body was recovered from Lafayette Bay at about 11 a.m. by the Hennepin County Water Patrol. Authorities later learned from a resident living near the area the body was later recovered from that they heard "screaming" outside their house on Oct. 23 at about 10:10 p.m.

The Minneapolis homeless shelter Lisbon was staying at said she left at about 5 p.m. the same day the Minnetonka resident heard screaming. Lisbon's whereabouts from Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. to Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. are unknown as of Tuesday.

Prior to the incident, Lisbon was arrested on Sept. 12 for a domestic incident with her husband at their home in Edina. The Star Tribune reported the incident involved Lisbon threatening her husband's life with a knife. She was later released and had a scheduled hearing set in December.

Lisbon's official cause and manner of death will be provided by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at a later time.