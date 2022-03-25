Sheriff: Man with screwdriver attacks officers following highway chase

Skip to main content
Screwdriver-wielding man attacks officers following highway chase, sheriff's office says

Screwdriver-wielding man attacks officers following highway chase, sheriff's office says

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

It happened just after midnight Friday in northern Minnesota.

A man wielding a screwdriver attacked two law enforcement officers that tried to arrest him following a chase in northern Minnesota, grabbing for a deputy's gun and headbutting a local police officer before eventually being subdued. 

The incident began shortly after midnight Friday on the 5200 block of Wahlsten Road in Kugler Township, between Tower and Embarrass, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, when a deputy tried to pull over a driver for unspecific "suspicious behavior."

The driver, later identified as a 47-year-old wanted on a Wisconsin warrant, stopped along the road, allowing the deputy to catch up to his truck. But as he opened the squad car's door and began to issue verbal commands, the driver quickly reversed — slamming his truck into the squad car, then driving off, the sheriff's office said.

A chase ensued, with the deputy attempting a couple of unsuccessful PIT maneuvers in an a bid to end the chase. A few miles into the pursuit, a Babbitt police officer joined in and put out stop sticks along Highway 21. These deflated the man's front tires, but he kept driving anyway, getting another half mile before the deputy put a stop to things with a "low-speed" PIT maneuver, according to the sheriff's office. 

But that wasn't the end of the ordeal.

The man got out of his truck and, while "holding a screwdriver as a weapon," came toward the deputy, the sheriff's office said. The deputy told him to drop the screwdriver and even pulled out their gun, pointing it at the man — who kept approaching anyway.  

As he did, the Babbitt police officer pulled out a stun gun and used it on the man, causing him to fall into the ditch. Officers tried to handcuff the man but he fought back, according to the sheriff's office, even grabbing at the deputy's groin and gun belt. He also headbutted the Babbitt officer during the encounter.

Eventually more officers arrived on the scene and, together, subdued the man in order to get handcuffs on him. 

They later learned that he'd been listening in on a law enforcement scanner via his iPhone during the pursuit.

The 43-year-old has not been criminally charged as of Friday afternoon. He was booked into the St. Louis County Jail, being held on various assault and fleeing police charges. 

The sheriff's office said there is a warrant out for his arrest from Wisconsin. A search of public court records suggests recent convictions in that state for assault, resisting a peace officer, forgery and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's office also pointed to officers' restraint during the encounter, saying they believe "deadly force options were justified numerous times," but that the officers involved "chose less lethal tactics and options" that led to a "successful end."

The deputy involved suffered a hand injury and received medical treatment, while the Babbitt officer was hurt from the headbutt. The suspect was looked over at Essentia Health in Virginia for possible injuries, but released.

