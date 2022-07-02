Scuba diver found dead in Lake Minnetonka identified as 20-year-old

A scuba diver who went missing in Lake Minnetonka and was eventually found dead has been identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 20-year-old Brady Alan Aune, from Elko New Market, died of freshwater drowning on June 3.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, the county water patrol team assisted in the search for Aune in Maxwell Bay, which is located on the north side of Lake Minnetonka near Orono.

The diver was reported missing around noon, with numerous agencies responding to the lake to search for Aune. While law enforcement used sonar equipment to search, a diver who was diving with Aune found him about 30 feet from his last known location.

"He was brought to shore where paramedics began life-saving measures. After extensive life-saving measures by paramedics, the adult male scuba diver was pronounced dead at the scene," the sheriff's office said.

Police are still investigating what went wrong during the fatal incident.