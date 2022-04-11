Skip to main content
Search comes up empty after report of 'possible plane crash' in central Minnesota

A resident reported two planes flying low, including one that buzzed a house.

Credit: Bob Adams via Flickr

Authorities have not been able to find any signs of a plane crash after a 911 caller reported "a possible plane crash" in central Minnesota on Saturday, April 9. 

In a Monday news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, authorities say someone reported the possible crash near the intersection of County Road 17 and 147th Avenue in rural Holdingford. 

Deputies and Holdingford Fire and Resue searched the area but didn't find any signs of a crash. But they were able to talk to witnesses who confirmed seeing two planes flying low to the ground. 

"A nearby resident was able to provide information that one plane was blue, and the other plane was black," the news release says. "The resident reported that the blue plane 'buzzed' their [neighbor's] house, which is not uncommon. They also reported that they did not believe the two planes crashed."

Later, a volunteer pilot, local community members, the Minnesota State Patrol, DNR, Civil Air Support and other law enforcement agencies conducted a search and again came up without any results. 

The pilots of the planes that were reportedly flying low to the ground have not been identified and no further information has been provided. 

