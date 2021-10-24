Search for Wisconsin woman whose vehicle was found near Hinckley

October 24, 2021
Search continues for Wisconsin woman whose vehicle was found near Hinckley

GoFundMe

Publish date:

Search continues for Wisconsin woman whose vehicle was found near Hinckley

Ashley L. Miller, 33, was reported missing on Sep. 24 after her vehicle was found without her in it.
Author:

The family of a missing Wisconsin woman has set up a GoFundMe after the 33-year-old went missing after being seen near Hinckley last month.

Ashley L. Miller was reported missing on Sep. 24 when her family found the vehicle she was driving east of Hinckley. There was no sign of Miller in the vehicle, according to the GoFundMe.

Miller was last seen in Lake Lena Community, which is part of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in Pine County.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for Miller on Sep. 27. She is 5’9”, weighing around 217 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the alert.

The GoFundMe has raised around $2,700 of its $30,000 goal in the first two days.

Miller is originally from Burnett County, Wisconsin. Officials from Pine and Burnett counties have performed K-9, drone, aircraft and foot searches in an attempt to locate Miller.

“We have searched areas by foot as well as using our drone when possible leads are identified,” Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said in a statement on Facebook.

“We have worked to identify possible ‘sightings’ as they have been called in. Burnett County in Wisconsin is also doing the same in their jurisdiction.”

Money raised from the GoFundMe will be used to spread awareness around Miller’s disappearance, as well as support her four children.

“Ashley accepts everyone for who they are and always sees the best in everyone. If anyone needed help, she was always there for others. She is full of life and has a strong spirit,” the GoFundMe reads.

“She always can make you laugh and break out into song at a moment’s notice without hesitation. She comes from a very large family who are desperate to find her and bring her home.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pine County or Burnett County Sheriff’s Department or 911.

Miller’s family also created a Facebook page to encourage people with information to come forward. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-10-24 at 10.11.36 AM
MN News

Search for Wisconsin woman whose vehicle was found near Hinckley

Ashley L. Miller, 33, was reported missing on Sep. 24 after her vehicle was found without her in it.

Dak Prescott
MN Vikings

Report: Dak Prescott will be 'ready to go' for matchup with Vikings

The Dallas quarterback is expected to be available for next Sunday's showdown.

Eddie Rosario
MN Twins

Where Eddie Rosario's championship series heroics rank since 2000

The former Twin put together an all-timer to help the Braves reach the World Series.

plane, Piper PA-32
MN News

2 dead after plane crashes near residence in rural Wisconsin

The aircraft also struck the house during the crash.

Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 9.38.43 PM
MN News

1 dead after van crashes and lands on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center

Northbound Highway 100 was shut down following the crash Saturday night.

Jess Peterson
MN News

Woman killed in crash ID'd as 'bad ass biker chick' with 'giving spirit'

The 30-year-old died in a motorcycle crash on Oct. 19.

Ice house, truck sinking
MN Lifestyle

Sheriff issues stern 'thin ice' warning after sinking of truck, ice house on local lake

"THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' defense fuels win over Pelicans

The Wolves' have bought in on the defensive end as part of a 2-0 start.

Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Ryan Hartman's OT goal helps Wild stay undefeated

The Wild improved to 4-0 with a win over the Ducks.

Dick Vitelli, West St. Paul city council
MN Lifestyle

Watch: City councilor gifted a 'bag of d*cks,' responds 'kiss my ass'

Dick Vitelli represents West St. Paul's 1st Ward.

Mar'Keise Irving / Gopher Football
MN Gophers

Gophers pound Maryland to stay in Big Ten West race

Four different players scored a rushing touchdown in a 34-16 victory over Maryland.

Father Paul Kubista at St. Mary of Czestochowa
MN News

Controversy after Delano priest shares vaccine misinformation in church bulletin

Father Paul Kubista is pastor at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church.

Related

ashley Carlson
MN News

Woman reported missing since Friday, last seen near Hinckley

She doesn't have any of her personal belongings with her.

Chris Etchison
MN News

Wisconsin man found dead in MN cabin, 2 men facing charges

The 36-year-old was reported missing April 19.

firefighter-920032_1280
MN News

Body found in search for missing Wisconsin fire chief

A body was found in the chief's truck on Sunday.

Hailey Anderson Cumberland WI police
MN News

Authorities find body, vehicle in search for missing WI woman

Hailey Anderson was supposed to be travelling to Hibbing, but never showed up.

MN News

Monticello woman found dead hours after reported missing

Her body was discovered in a vehicle submerged in the Crow River.

MN News

30-year-old missing Pine County woman found safe

She hasn't been seen since May 17.

Patricia Poole
MN News

Missing woman found dead in southeast Minnesota

The woman had been missing for a week.

Jenna Bartylla
MN News

Sheriff: Missing Brainerd woman, 34, found dead

She was last seen at a residence south of Brainerd on Jan. 7.