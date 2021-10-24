Search for Wisconsin woman whose vehicle was found near Hinckley

The family of a missing Wisconsin woman has set up a GoFundMe after the 33-year-old went missing after being seen near Hinckley last month.

Ashley L. Miller was reported missing on Sep. 24 when her family found the vehicle she was driving east of Hinckley. There was no sign of Miller in the vehicle, according to the GoFundMe.

Miller was last seen in Lake Lena Community, which is part of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in Pine County.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a missing person alert for Miller on Sep. 27. She is 5’9”, weighing around 217 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the alert.

The GoFundMe has raised around $2,700 of its $30,000 goal in the first two days.

Miller is originally from Burnett County, Wisconsin. Officials from Pine and Burnett counties have performed K-9, drone, aircraft and foot searches in an attempt to locate Miller.

“We have searched areas by foot as well as using our drone when possible leads are identified,” Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said in a statement on Facebook.

“We have worked to identify possible ‘sightings’ as they have been called in. Burnett County in Wisconsin is also doing the same in their jurisdiction.”

Money raised from the GoFundMe will be used to spread awareness around Miller’s disappearance, as well as support her four children.

“Ashley accepts everyone for who they are and always sees the best in everyone. If anyone needed help, she was always there for others. She is full of life and has a strong spirit,” the GoFundMe reads.

“She always can make you laugh and break out into song at a moment’s notice without hesitation. She comes from a very large family who are desperate to find her and bring her home.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Pine County or Burnett County Sheriff’s Department or 911.

Miller’s family also created a Facebook page to encourage people with information to come forward.