Search for 'armed and dangerous' man ongoing in Brooklyn Park

Police say the man they're looking for has not been caught, but that the gun he apparently had in his possession has been recovered.

Images of the suspect – named by police as 33-year-old Andrew Johnson – have been released, showing that he was shirtless as he fled.

Original story

Police in Brooklyn Park are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man who fled with a gun Wednesday afternoon.

The police department says officers were called to a domestic incident on the 8200 block of Brunswick Avenue, with the male suspect fleeing on foot with a gun when police arrived.

"The suspect attempted to gain access to another home by kicking the door and threatening to shoot the home owner," the department said.

The man is currently at large and was last seen around Brunswick Avenue and Candlewood Drive.

"A large police presence is currently in the area that includes Brooklyn Park SWAT and MN State Patrol Helicopter," the police department added.

He is described as a 34-year-old bald, Black man with a mustache wearing a red shirt. Around 5'5" tall and weighing 170 lbs.

"We are asking community members to avoid the area at this time," Brooklyn Park PD added. "The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If you believe you see him avoid contact and call 911."

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.