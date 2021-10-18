October 18, 2021
Search for killer after man is fatally shot in Hopkins

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
Police are actively investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a Hopkins apartment building. 

The gunfire was reported at 7:42 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building located at 320 Blake Road North. First responders arrived at the scene to find a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. 

"Information known to the police department shows this to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the general community," Hopkins police said in a statement. 

The shooting has been ruled a homicide. 

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

