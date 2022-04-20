Search for 'known suspect' leads to fatal police shooting in Chisholm

Police fatally shot an individual described as a "known suspect" during an incident Wednesday morning in Chisholm.

The shooting happened at about 7:15 a.m. when a St. Louis County deputy located an unoccupied vehicle in Chisholm connected to a suspect who was "wanted in connection with a recent felony level crime in Morrison County," according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

"Officers then responded to the 200 block of Central Avenue South in Chisholm. Contact was made with the suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred," the release says.

The person shot by law enforcement died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Police have not said what the suspect was wanted in connection with, nor does the release state if they were in possession of a weapon.

Prior to the shooting, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and police from Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia began searching for a "known suspect and vehicle" just before 4:45 a.m., after learning that the suspect "was believed to be in the Hibbing or Chisholm area."

The identity the suspect or how many officers were involved in the shooting have not been released.

It's unclear if dash cameras or body cameras captured the incident. The investigated is being led by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.