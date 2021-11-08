Search for missing woman brings out 300 volunteers in MN

Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Search for missing Wisconsin woman brings out 300 volunteers in Minnesota
The search for a missing Wisconsin woman last seen in Pine County brought out hundreds of volunteers Sunday.

Ashley L. Miller was first reported missing on Sep. 24 when her family found her car near Hinckley without her in it. She was last seen in the Lake Lena Community, part of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in Pine County.

According to a Facebook group set up by Miller’s family, around 300 volunteers turned out to search for her near Hinckley on Sunday. 

The search included Miller’s friends and family, as well as Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Members, according to the post.

Officials in both Pine County and Burnett County, Wisconsin, where Miller is originally from, have performed K-9, drone, aircraft and foot searches in an attempt to locate her.

Miller’s family has also increased its reward for information leading to her return from $10,000 to $20,000.

A GoFundMe set up by the family has reached around $6,200 of its $30,000 goal. Money will be used to spread awareness as well as support Miller's four children. 

Miller’s family is encouraging individuals with information to call or text 218-241-0341. 

