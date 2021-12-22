Search for suspect after bank robbery in Elko New Market

Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery in Elko New Market.

The Elko New Market Police Department said the robbery happened 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at the New Market Bank at 101 Old Town Road.

Police say that no weapon was either implied or brandished over the course of the robbery, but the robber was able to flee with an amount of cash.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and police say that there's not believed to be a threat to the general public.