Search is on for semi truck driver who struck woman, fled scene

November 12, 2021
Publish date:

Search is on for semi truck driver who struck 42-year-old woman, fled the scene

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
Author:
state patrol

Authorities are searching for a semi driver who struck a woman Thursday evening then drove off from the scene.

The truck was traveling westbound on Minnesota Trunk Highway 34 in Height of Land Township, about 11 miles east of Detroit Lakes, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's incident report. 

Around 7:15 p.m., the semi driver struck a pedestrian — a 42-year-old woman from Frazee — then fled the scene. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary's Hospital.

The State Patrol is now appealing to the public as it attempts to find the semi driver. The truck involved was a white Volvo tractor from 2016-18. It was pulling a flatbed trailer with either two pieces of machinery or other load covered with a tarp on the back.

The right front headlight of the semi is out, and the tractor has noticeable damage to the front right bumper and headlight area, the agency says. 

It was last spotted heading westbound through the Detroit Lakes area. 

Anyone with information about the crash, or the whereabouts of the driver and vehicle, is asked to call 218-846-8244.

Related: Return of snow to Minnesota roads causes many crashes, including fatal pileup

The State Patrol report says conditions were snowy and icy at the time.

