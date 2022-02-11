Search is on for woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Minneapolis, FBI releases photo of suspect
Minneapolis police and the FBI are searching for a woman they say was kidnapped at gunpoint, as well as the man they believe is responsible.
The city's police department had reported a "domestic kidnapping" around 12:15 p.m. Thursday on the the 4200 block of Webber Parkway. FBI Minneapolis on Friday morning identified the kidnapping victim as Azaria Sandifer.
Sandifer, 30, is believed to have been kidnapped at gunpoint by 27-year-old Derrick Fasig, with whom she had a romantic relationship, authorities say.
The FBI believes Fasig is driving a gray 2005 Chevy Tahoe with plate HSZ-193, and was headed east into Wisconsin.
They're asking anyone who knows where Sandifer or Fasig might be to call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.
The Minneapolis Police Department and FBI are both involved in the investigation.