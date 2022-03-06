Search on for 9-year-old boy kidnapped by mom in Minneapolis

Police in Minneapolis have issued an appeal to find a 9-year-old boy they say was kidnapped by his biological mother just after midnight Sunday.

Azherian King Smith was allegedly taken from his custodial caregiver's house in the 3000 block of 3rd Street North when he was taken via the back door by Latiena Lashaunne Smith, 27.

The pair left on foot but may have left the area in a vehicle, a description of which is not available.

MPD says there is an active order of protection against Smith, which prohibits any contact with her son.

The press release from MPD does not make any mention of whether an Amber Alert has been applied for or will be issued. Amber Alerts are typically issued if authorities believe a child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Azherian Smith was wearing a white shirt and grey jogging pants with white dots when he was taken. Smith is described as 5'2" tall, 195 lbs., and with black hair.

"She is known to frequent areas near Lyndale and West Broadway including the Merwins and Cub Foods," MPD says.

Anyone who sees either of the pair should call 911 immediately. Tips can be submitted to 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters