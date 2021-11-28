Search underway for missing man in Anoka area

Brandon Richart was last seen Nov. 17.

Police in Anoka are asking for the public's assistance finding a man who's been missing nearly two weeks.

Brandon Richart, 41, was last seen on November 17, according to a news release:

He's described as a 5'11, 190-pound white male with brown eyes, with short brown/gray hair and a receding hairline. He also has a tattoo of a "green army tank" on one of his arms.

He was last seen wearing a "unique" Buffalo Sabres hockey jersey, the release notes.

Per KSTP, a search party was organized Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.

Authorities have not released any other details about the circumstances of his disappearance, but anyone with information is urged to call Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.