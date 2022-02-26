Search underway for missing University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Authorities are asking the public for help finding a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student who hasn't been seen since last weekend.

Hamud Faal, 25, is described as an African American male standing 6’02” and weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Per KTTC, authorities have organized a search, in partnership with Faal's family, to be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Riverside Park. The station says volunteers are asked to check in at "the traffic circle located at the end of State Street" in the park.

According to an update from the La Crosse Police Department, Faal was last seen Sunday, February 20 at 3:37 a.m. walking alone on Front Street, just north of Jay Street.

An earlier news release noted that Faal "was wearing a light blue crew neck sweater, grey jeans, with black and white Vans tennis shoes."

Police are asking anyone who lives or works in the area to check their surveillance systems to see if they may have captured Faal on camera.

"We are also asking community members in this area to check your garages, storage areas and properties for Hamud," the department says.

Anyone with information on the student's whereabouts is asked to call police at 608-782-7575, or submit a tip anonymously to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com/459.