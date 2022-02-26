Skip to main content

Search underway for missing University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student

Hamud Faal, 25, was reported as a missing person on February 21.
Hamud Faal, missing University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student

Authorities are asking the public for help finding a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student who hasn't been seen since last weekend. 

Hamud Faal, 25, is described as an African American male standing 6’02” and weighing 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Per KTTC, authorities have organized a search, in partnership with Faal's family, to be held Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Riverside Park. The station says volunteers are asked to check in at "the traffic circle located at the end of State Street" in the park. 

According to an update from the La Crosse Police Department, Faal was last seen Sunday, February 20 at 3:37 a.m. walking alone on Front Street, just north of Jay Street. 

An earlier news release noted that Faal "was wearing a light blue crew neck sweater, grey jeans, with black and white Vans tennis shoes."

Police are asking anyone who lives or works in the area to check their surveillance systems to see if they may have captured Faal on camera. 

"We are also asking community members in this area to check your garages, storage areas and properties for Hamud," the department says. 

Anyone with information on the student's whereabouts is asked to call police at 608-782-7575, or submit a tip anonymously to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or online at www.p3tips.com/459.

Next Up

Hamud Faal, missing University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student
MN News

Search underway for missing University of Wisconsin-La Crosse student

Hamud Faal, 25, was reported as a missing person on February 21.

Screen Shot 2022-02-26 at 8.32.09 AM
MN Sports

Suni Lee performs first Nabieva in NCAA history

The uneven bars skill has the hardest rating possible in gymnastics.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall school bus- Joe Nelson Feb 2022 11
MN News

Police: Man may have tried to abduct 11-year-old girl in Rochester

The man allegedly asked the girl if she wanted ride home and then offered her candy.

Missing dog Ruby.
MN Living

Family seeking dog who went missing after dad's death from cancer

Ruby is a nine-year-old German Shepherd last seen on Thursday, February 17.

kenyon mn masked man warning facebook feb 25 2022
MN News

Mystery man seen wandering streets of Kenyon at night

The department said the man is usually wearing a backpack, hoodie and face mask.

caseys north dakota 1
MN News

Driver slams into Casey's near MN border, flees before cops arrive

The crash happened Friday afternoon.

pxels food donations stock crop
MN News

MN nonprofit at center of massive federal fraud probe dissolves

The FBI is investigating Feeding Our Future over multimillion dollar fraud allegations.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.37.34 PM
MN News

Police reveal person of interest after Golden Valley drive-by shooting

The brazen act ended with female victim in critical condition.

international falls border crossing station
MN News

2 Minnesota border crossing stations getting $250M in upgrades

The federal infrastructure deal includes money for upgrades at two of the state's busiest land ports.

Screen Shot 2022-02-25 at 2.26.34 PM
MN News

Downtown Minneapolis to be lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

Several structures will display Ukrainian colors following Russia's invasion.

tare market
MN Shopping

Zero-waste Tare Market set to open second Twin Cities location

The store is crowdfunding to pay for some expansion costs.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Fentanyl-laced drugs blamed for 1 death, 8 overdoses in 24 hours

Police are reminding people fentanyl is a "significant drug of abuse" in Minnesota.

Related

Ryan Whitworth
MN News

Search underway in Itasca County for missing dad

Ryan Whitworth hasn't been seen since Thursday morning.

Brandon Richart, missing person
MN News

Search underway for missing man in Anoka area

Brandon Richart was last seen Nov. 5.

Water
MN News

Dakota Co. authorities find body in search for missing boater

He went missing Saturday on Crystal Lake in Burnsville.

Kodie Dutcher
MN News

10-year-old girl missing in western Wisconsin found dead

She was reported missing around 5:40 p.m. Monday.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
MN News

30-year-old Superior man missing after driving friend to Ashland, WI

Arik Askelin hasn't been heard from since Tuesday, January 4.

MN News

Police search freezing northern MN lake for missing fishermen

Their boat capsized yesterday.

MN News

Body found in search for missing boater on Lake Minnetonka

The missing man's empty boat was found circling on Saturday evening.

Amanda Jo Vangrinsven
MN News

Isanti police ask for help finding woman missing since Thursday

Amanda Jo Vangrinsven is 32 years old.