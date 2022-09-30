Skip to main content
Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust

Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust

The case is believed to represent the largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest.

Marcus Trice. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department.

The case is believed to represent the largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest.

A federal grand jury indicted a Seattle man this month after the Bloomington Police Department allegedly discovered him in possession of nearly 11,000 grams of pills containing fentanyl. 

Marcus Trice, of Seattle, is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree drug sale and financial transaction fraud stemming from the Aug. 31 encounter with police at a local hotel. 

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the hotel in the 5600 block of 78th St. W after hotel staff noticed suspicious activity involving Trice and another man.

Charges state hotel staff noticed an online reservation had been made under an one person's name with a credit card belonging to that individual. Soon after, a man with a different name checked in to the room, claiming the reservation had been made by a parent. 

After receiving the room key, hotel staff watched the man leave the hotel and enter the passenger seat of a BMW. At the same time, a white van pulled up to the hotel. 

According to charges, Trice exited the van holding a plastic bag and black suitcase. 

While Trice spoke on the phone, charges allege, hotel staff could see the driver of the BMW also speaking on the phone. 

The BMW driver then allegedly walked over to Trice and handed him something. Thrice then entered the hotel room that the other man had received the key for. 

Soon after, a man called the hotel and stated his account had been hacked and he'd been charged $205 per night for the hotel room. 

Police arrived and spoke with Trice in the lobby. 

According to charges, Trice told officers a funeral brought him to Minnesota and his cousin had booked the room for him — however, he couldn't provide a name or further details to support either claim. 

While speaking with police, Trice's phone rang repeatedly. Officers later learned the calls were incoming from the man who'd initially checked in to the room. 

Police arrested Trice on suspicion of fraud. While searching his suitcase, officers found 11 pill bottles wrapped in clothing. 

According to charges, each bottle contained counterfeit oxycodone pills known to contain fentanyl. 

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 4.48.45 PM

The pills weighed 10,894 grams without packaging, numbering more than 108,000 pills.

While placing Trice's phone into an evidence bag, a text message appeared: "Hey my guy I was suppose to meet you up." 

During a press conference Thursday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the seizure is likely the largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest. 

"This is enough fentanyl to kill one-fifth of the entire state's population," Hodges said Thursday, adding the case has been turned over to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 8.11.55 AM
MN News

Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust

The case is believed to represent the largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest.

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 9.27.53 AM
MN Food & Drink

Nicollet Diner to launch new, expanded home with a drag show

The new location will still feature the diner's classic offerings, as well as a new cabaret venue and cocktail lounge.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Woman found dead at Minneapolis home was stabbed multiple times

LaTiffany Altanette Lessley was found dead in a north Minneapolis home Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 4.48.45 PM
MN News

Bloomington PD announce what's likely 'largest fentanyl bust in Midwest'

The case is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Sept. 27

This week's report represents data collected Sept. 21-27.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 2.56.10 PM
MN News

MN health officials warn of potential for measles outbreak amid rise in cases

A recent case among a child with no travel history is prompting heightened concern.

skid steer
WI News

Four-year-old boy dies in accident on western Wisconsin farm

The boy was struck by a skid steer, according to police.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 2.41.51 PM
MN Food & Drink

Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge hits the market for $6M

The restaurant will remain open while the property is on the market.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 12.27.48 PM
MN Business

Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard

The developer is proposing two buildings connected via skyway.

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 1.27.38 PM
Minnesota Life

'Exceptionally rare' meteorite impact crater found in the Twin Cities metro

Had it struck in today's world, much of the Twin Cities would've been wiped out.

Grand Old Day
Minnesota Life

Organizers seeking ideas for 'reimagining' of Grand Old Day

A task force is set to begin meeting next month to reimagine the event.

Cub Foods carjacking suspect
MN News

Police hunt carjacker who shot father as he protected daughter at Cub Foods

The incident happened Saturday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 4.48.45 PM
MN News

Bloomington PD announce what's likely 'largest fentanyl bust in Midwest'

The case is under investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 8.16.27 AM
MN News

Charges: Bloomington man claimed he had bomb, stole $4,100 from bank

Mark Nils Johnson, 40, is also accused of leading police on a chase through a residential area.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Arrests made following fentanyl bust in St. Cloud

Authorities searched two St. Cloud apartments Friday morning.

Cherry picker boom truck
MN News

Worker critical after being hit by semi while trimming trees in Bloomington

The man was working from a boom truck on the side of the road when a semi-tractor trailer struck it.

Aaron Rhy Broussard
MN News

Charges: Hopkins man sold fentanyl that killed 11 people

He's charged with distributing the drug throughout the U.S.

Drug arrest
MN News

Over 500 fentanyl pills, $20,000 cash seized in Moorhead bust

Police say an infant was inside the home where the pills, cash and handgun were found.

fentanyl
MN News

1,064 'extremely dangerous' fentanyl pills found in storage locker

It more than doubled the previous record seizure by the drug task force that worked the case.

bmw-g1a1c50760_1280
MN News

Charges: Richfield man broke into BMW dealership, went for a 'joyride'

Employees discovered a smashed window Friday morning.