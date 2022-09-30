Seattle man federally indicted in massive Bloomington fentanyl bust

A federal grand jury indicted a Seattle man this month after the Bloomington Police Department allegedly discovered him in possession of nearly 11,000 grams of pills containing fentanyl.

Marcus Trice, of Seattle, is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree drug sale and financial transaction fraud stemming from the Aug. 31 encounter with police at a local hotel.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the hotel in the 5600 block of 78th St. W after hotel staff noticed suspicious activity involving Trice and another man.

Charges state hotel staff noticed an online reservation had been made under an one person's name with a credit card belonging to that individual. Soon after, a man with a different name checked in to the room, claiming the reservation had been made by a parent.

After receiving the room key, hotel staff watched the man leave the hotel and enter the passenger seat of a BMW. At the same time, a white van pulled up to the hotel.

According to charges, Trice exited the van holding a plastic bag and black suitcase.

While Trice spoke on the phone, charges allege, hotel staff could see the driver of the BMW also speaking on the phone.

The BMW driver then allegedly walked over to Trice and handed him something. Thrice then entered the hotel room that the other man had received the key for.

Soon after, a man called the hotel and stated his account had been hacked and he'd been charged $205 per night for the hotel room.

Police arrived and spoke with Trice in the lobby.

According to charges, Trice told officers a funeral brought him to Minnesota and his cousin had booked the room for him — however, he couldn't provide a name or further details to support either claim.

While speaking with police, Trice's phone rang repeatedly. Officers later learned the calls were incoming from the man who'd initially checked in to the room.

Police arrested Trice on suspicion of fraud. While searching his suitcase, officers found 11 pill bottles wrapped in clothing.

According to charges, each bottle contained counterfeit oxycodone pills known to contain fentanyl.

Approximately 24 pounds of fentanyl pills recovered by the Bloomington Police Department in the city's largest-ever drug bust. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department.

The pills weighed 10,894 grams without packaging, numbering more than 108,000 pills.

While placing Trice's phone into an evidence bag, a text message appeared: "Hey my guy I was suppose to meet you up."

During a press conference Thursday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the seizure is likely the largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest.

"This is enough fentanyl to kill one-fifth of the entire state's population," Hodges said Thursday, adding the case has been turned over to the U.S. Attorney's Office.